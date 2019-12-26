Abrasives have been used in almost all of the major industries like automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, metal fabrication, industrial, oil & gas, and other applications on account of its unique properties and the ability to remove corrosion and provide a polished surface. Increase in demand from all the end-use applications where finished & polished surfaces with high precision is important along with increase in construction activities in the developing economies is likely to add to the increase in demand for abrasives in the long-term forecast.

The major types of abrasives are Bonded Abrasive, Coated Abrasive and Super Abrasive. Abrasives are used in the paints & coatings industry to remove layers of paints & coatings. It is also used to remove the corroded surface in all major industries to make it corrosion free and as well to provide a polished surface.

Abrasives relation with the global GDP is that it has been growing at at least 1.5 times the global GDP. In term of volume consumption though the demand pattern differs from 1% growth in the mature economies to more than 8% in the developing countries. Prismane Consulting forecast the global abrasives market to grow at a CAGR between 4% to 5% in the long-term forecast.

Ask for a sample copy before purchase (Available discount of 35%):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1005897254/global-abrasives-market-study-2014-2025/inquiry?Mode=47

Companies Covered-

Covestro, Lonsen Inc., Archroma, Huntsman Corporation, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Fibro Chem LLC, OMNOVA Solutions Ins., Solvay, DowDuPont, Kiri Industries Limited, Pulcra Chemicals, The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

This study presents the Abrasives production, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Key points of Abrasives Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Abrasives industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Abrasives market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Abrasives market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Abrasives market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Abrasives market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Abrasives Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 global and Chinese Abrasives market covering all important parameters.

Available discount (Exclusive new year offer Flat 35% – Use Code MIR 35) @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/1005897254/global-abrasives-market-study-2014-2025/discount?Mode=47

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies, and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

The overview of the report and a brief TOC is as below:

Introduction

2. Study Coverage & Research Methodology

3. Manufacturing Process & Technology

4. Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025)

5. Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast)

5.1. Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

5.2. Demand-Supply Analysis By Region/Country (2014-2025)

5.2.1. Global

5.2.2. Western Europe

5.2.3. Central & Eastern Europe

5.2.4. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5. Central & South America

5.2.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Supplier Profile

7. Market Overview

8. Macro-Economic Outlook

9. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

– Data sources and Research Methodology used for the market research are:

Primary Sources

In-depth Interview with market related players, such as:

Manufactures

Distributors

End-users

Suppliers

Experts

Primary Surveys

Secondary Sources

Industry Association Data

Government Document

International Organization Document

News/Book/Journal

Related Database

Market Research Report

Annual Report/Presentation

Online Source Information

Order copy of full report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/1005897254?mode=su&Mode=47

The Abrasives market Report delivers:

One main report published in Aug, containing detailed supply, demand and price analyses and five-year forecasts for dissolving pulp. The reports are distributed as electronic copies in PDF and Excel.

There is also an option of two interim forecast updates, published in June and December. These together with the main reports, these short update reports allow the key forecast data and assumptions – in particular the price forecast – to be updated every quarter. Distributed electronically via PDF and Excel. Ask for the cost of the update at [email protected]

Free consultation with the analyst for 1 year from the date of purchase of the report.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and Chinese and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

For any query contact our industry experts at:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]