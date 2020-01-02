Airway Management Devices Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Airway Management Devices Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Airway Management Devices market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Airway Management Devices Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Airway Management Devices Market

Teleflex/LMA, Medtronic, Ambu, Intersurgical, Carefusion, Mercury Medical, Wellead, Unomedical, Smiths Medical, TUOREN, Medline, IAWA, Medis, Armstrong Medical Limited, Zhejiang Sujia, Songhang.

The global Airway Management Devices market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

When a patients airway is at risk for obstruction or becomes obstructed, an artificial airway is inserted to maintain airway patency. Some common devices used for this purpose are endotracheal tubes and laryngeal mask airway, among others, such as Guedel airway, tracheostomy tubes, etc.

USA is the largest consumption area of Airway management devices industry, accounting for around 29% of global volume and 43% in terms of revenue.

Besides USA, Europe is the second largest consumption market, accounting for 37% of global revenue and 25% in terms of volume.

Leading manufacturers are Teleflex/LMA, Medtronic, Ambu and Intersurgical. Concentration rate of top 4 is 68% in 2015.

In general, the market concentration is relative high, as bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Airway management devices with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Airway management devices brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Airway management devices field.

The Airway Management Devices market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Airway Management Devices Market on the basis of Types are

Endotracheal Tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Airway Management Devices Market is Segmented into

Non-emergency Surgery

ICU/emergency Room

Others

Regions Are covered By Airway Management Devices Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Airway Management Devices Market

-Changing Airway Management Devices market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Airway Management Devices market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Airway Management Devices Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

