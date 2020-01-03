All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market To 2027 Reporting And Evaluation Of Recent Industry Developments

All-Electric Injection Molding Machine: Introduction

An all-electric injection molding machine is a manufacturing process machine used to create the fabricated products or molds of different materials. The injection molding machine manufactures the molds of automobile dashboards/bumpers, electrical switches, medical devices, plastic packaging (bottles, cans), plastic furniture, etc. Injection molding machines are available in three types which include hydraulic, electric, and hybrid. Electric injection molding machines are faster and have higher accuracy than other machines.

Growth in Automobile industry to Drive the Global All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market

Growth of the automobile industry is likely to lead to increased usage of all-electric injection molding machines. These machines are used to manufacture the molds of dashboards and bumpers which are extensively used in the automobile industry. Moreover, its use in other industries such as aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, furniture industry, and electrical industry is also expected to drive the global all-electric injection molding machine market.

Technological Advancements to Drive the Market

Rapid technological innovations have led to the development of electric injection molding machines. The use of these machines leads to 50% to 70% energy savings. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation which is expected to drive the global all-electric injection molding machine market during the forecast period.

Europe to Lead the Global All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market

In terms of region, the global all-electric injection molding machine market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America all-electric injection molding machine market country-level analysis includes Canada, U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America all-electric injection molding machine market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the all-electric injection molding machine in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in Europe is likely to witness maximum demand for all-electric injection molding machines from 2019 to 2027.

Leading manufacturers of all-electric injection molding machines are focusing on innovation in their product portfolio to expand their customer base.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

