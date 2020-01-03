HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Antares Pharma, Inc. (United States), Biogen Idec, Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Mylan, Inc. (United States), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global Auto-Injectors Market Overview:

An auto-injector is a medical device intended to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. Based on the type, the market is segmented into fillable and prefilled auto-injectors. By technology, the market is classified into automated and manual auto-injector. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the globe is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Antares Pharma, Inc. (United States), Biogen Idec, Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Mylan, Inc. (United States), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Unilife Corporation (United States), Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland), Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL) Group (Taiwan) and Sanofi S. A. (France). According to Market Analyst at HTF, the Global Auto-Injectors market may see a growth rate of 15.02%

On the basis of geography, the market of Auto-Injectors has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Design, the sub-segment i.e. Standardized Auto-injectors will boost the Auto-Injectors market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by End Users, the sub-segment i.e. Homecare will boost the Auto-Injectors market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Automated Auto-injectors will boost the Auto-Injectors market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Usability, the sub-segment i.e. Disposable Auto-injectors will boost the Auto-Injectors market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

According to HTF research team, the Global Auto-Injectors market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rising Demand for Medical Drug Injection Devices, Increasing Incidences of Anaphylaxis and Food Allergies, Enhanced Drug Delivery System & New Formulations, Growing Need for Targeted and Sustained Drug Delivery, Rising Need for Cost-Efficient Delivery of Expensive Medications, Rising Concerns for the Hazards Related With Needle Stick Injuries, Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure among the Developed Countries”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Auto-Injectors market by Type (Fillable Auto-injectors and Prefilled Auto-injectors), by Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

• Rising Demand for Medical Drug Injection Devices

• Increasing Incidences of Anaphylaxis and Food Allergies

• Enhanced Drug Delivery System & New Formulations

• Growing Need for Targeted and Sustained Drug Delivery

• Rising Need for Cost-Efficient Delivery of Expensive Medications

• Rising Concerns for the Hazards Related With Needle Stick Injuries

• Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide

• Increasing Healthcare Expenditure among the Developed Countries

Market Trend:

• A General Trend towards Disposable Devices

Restraints:

• High Price of the Auto-Injectors

Opportunities:

• Technological Advancements in the Product

• Increasing Demand from Developing Economies

• Insurance Reimbursement by the Government

Major Market Developments:

Recently, Pfizer has coordinated with the FDA to extend the expiration dates of specific lots of EpiPen 0.3 mg Auto-Injectors and its authorized generic version after review of stability data. Patients should have confidence in using the products from these particular lots as Pfizer works to stabilize supply.

On 14 Feb 2018, AMAG Pharma. Announced U.S. FDA approval for their supplemental New Drug Application for Makena subcutaneous auto-injector drug-device combination product, which was designed as a ready-to-administer treatment to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women who are pregnant with one baby and who unexpectedly delivered one preterm baby in the past.

Target Audience:

Auto-Injectors Manufacturers, Auto-Injectors Raw Material Suppliers, Auto-Injectors Traders/Distributors, Auto-Injectors Importer/Exporter, Regulatory Bodies & Government Bodies and Downstream Vendors

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Auto-Injectors market on the basis of product [Fillable Auto-injectors and Prefilled Auto-injectors] , application [Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis and Others], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Auto-Injectors market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Auto-Injectors industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Amedra Pharmaceuticals Llc (United States), Bespak Europe Ltd (United Kingdom), Changzhou Delfu Technology (China), Dali Medical Devices (Israel), Oval Medical Technologies (United Kingdom) and Owen Mumford (United Kingdom).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Auto-Injectors market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Auto-Injectors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

