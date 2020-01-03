Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market To 2027 Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status And Forecast

Automated Waste Collection System: Introduction

An automated waste collection system (AWCS) is used to transport waste at high speed through underground pneumatic tubes or vacuum tubes to a collection station where the waste can be sealed and compacted in containers. Additionally, AWCSs are used to dump the garbage via a hidden underground pipe network to a waste collection station, eliminating the need for space created for manual waste collection and dump bins.

Automated waste collection systems offer a number of aesthetic, environmental, and practical benefits over conventional waste collection systems across the world. AWCSs reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide emission.

An AWCS is designed to take in a wide range of waste such as glass, large sheets of cardboard, metals, and clothes, which can be recycled at a waste point or in a recycling room.

Furthermore, automatic waste collection systems are integrated with vacuum technology, which enables cost-efficient and sustainable waste collection.

Automatic waste collection systems manages the waste by automatically segregating the waste material. This waste management system curbs disease and pollution, which are caused by unwanted waste.

Global Automated Waste Collection System Market: Dynamics

Global Automated Waste Collection System Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Automated waste collection systems are used as a waste management option across the world for a cleaner and greener environment in the light of new legislations with respect to waste collected and transported by road. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of automated waste collection systems over the forecast period.

Local authorities and governments of developed and developing countries are focusing on proper disposal of garbage and waste piles to preserve demographic or human health and surroundings. This is expected to drive the automatic waste collection system market.

Furthermore, manufacturers of AWCS are moving toward state-of-the-art technologies, i.e., Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and others, for collecting the waste. Market vendors are upgrading the sorting equipment by pairing robotics with artificial intelligence so as to lower the impurity content post sorting. This is one of the important factors boosting the demand for automated waste collection systems.

High Cost and Lack of Awareness Hindering the Market

Unwillingness among citizens to let go of the routine door-to-door waste collection system and adopting a novel waste collection system is one of the negative factors that can hamper the growth of the automatic waste collection system market.

Europe to Account for Major Share of the Global Automated Waste Collection System Market

In terms of region, the global automated waste collection system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global automated waste collection system market due to the adoption of smart solutions to manage waste in London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. Government initiatives and significant investments on cleanliness in Europe is expected to drive the automatic waste collection system market.

The automated waste collection system market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period since the federal government continues to invest in cleanliness and development of competent waste collection systems, which is expected to enhance the growth of the automated waste collection system market in the region.

The automated waste collection system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to rising awareness about maintaining clean surroundings and effective cleaning systems in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Automated Waste Collection System Market

Few local, regional, and international players are found in the automated waste collection system market. Manufacturers of automated waste collection systems adopt the vital strategy of new product development with advanced technology such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and acquisition to cater to the needs of numerous end-users. The global automated waste collection system market is highly consolidated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%-30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global automated waste collection system market are: