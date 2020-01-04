Beverage Blender Market Sky-high projection on robust sales

A new independent 150 page research with title ‘Global Beverage Blender Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.),Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and important players/vendors such as Vitamix (United States), Blendtec (United States), Kenwood Limited (United States), BLACK+DECKER Inc. (United States), Cuisinart (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BSH Home Appliances Group (Germany), Electrolux AB (Sweden), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.(United States) and Waring (United States). The Vendors having a strong hold in the market are Vitamix, Blendtec, Kenwood Limited, and BLACK+DECKER Inc.. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Krups (Germany), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (United States), Russell Hobbs (United Kingdom), Ceado (Italy), JTC Electronics (United States) and Keepsun Electrical (Guangzhou) (China). With n-number of tables and figures examining the Beverage Blender Market , the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022

Beverage blender is an appliance mainly used in the laboratories and kitchens by lab technicians and chefs respectively and has graduated markings in order to measure the quantity of the ingredients mixed in the blender. There has been a recent hype in the market for the consumption of juices and smoothies, where commercial blenders are designed in a way that not only produces tasty beverages but also emits less noise and are computerized. Rising health-conscious individuals have captured a major space in the market, leading to the higher demand of the commercial beverage blenders in the market this has led to significant growth of the beverage blender market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Blended Beverages among Consumers in Developing and Developed Countries

Increase in the Number of Foodservice Outlets In Emerging Economies

Market Trend

Growing Preference for Commercial Beverage Blenders with Noiseless Operation

Restraints

Threats from Substitute Products

Opportunities

Commercial Beverage Blenders with Patented Systems Gaining Popularity

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Vitamix (United States), Blendtec (United States), Kenwood Limited (United States), BLACK+DECKER Inc. (United States), Cuisinart (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BSH Home Appliances Group (Germany), Electrolux AB (Sweden), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.(United States) and Waring (United States). The Vendors having a strong hold in the market are Vitamix, Blendtec, Kenwood Limited, and BLACK+DECKER Inc.. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Krups (Germany), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (United States), Russell Hobbs (United Kingdom), Ceado (Italy), JTC Electronics (United States) and Keepsun Electrical (Guangzhou) (China). Analyst at HTF MI see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Beverage Blender market by 2024. Considering Market by Material, the sub-segment i.e. Plastic will boost the Beverage Blender market.

On 25 September 2018 Ninja has introduced FreshVac Technology, a fresh way to blend for vitamin-rich, smooth, fresh-tasting drinks.

