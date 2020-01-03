Bio-alcohols Market in Depth Research About Market Trends & Competitive Landscape With Key Players

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Bio-alcohols Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), DuPont (United States), BASF (Germany), Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc (United States), BioAmber Inc (United States), Mascoma LLC (United States), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

According to HTF research team, the Global Bio-alcohols market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Substitute for Fossil Fuels and Eco-friendly Characteristics of the Biofuels”.

Bio-alcohols are produced by the action of microorganisms and enzymes through the fermentation of sugars or starches or cellulose. Bio-alcohols can be used as fuel. Bio-alcohols have two forms, first generation Bio-alcohols made from substances in crops and second generation Bio-alcohols made from inedible plant parts in humanly consumable crops or from fruits of crops. Eco-friendly characteristics of the Bio-alcohol will help to solve the environmental pollution problem. It also helps to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels for energy.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Bio-alcohols market by Type (Bioethanol, Biomethanol, Biobutanol and BDO), by Application (Petrol Substitute and Power Generation) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Key Manufacturers:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), DuPont (United States), BASF (Germany), Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc (United States), BioAmber Inc (United States), Mascoma LLC (United States), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (United States), Red Rock BioFuels LLC (United States), Myriant Corporation (United States) and Valero Energy Corporation (United States)

In the last few years, Global market of Bio-alcohols developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Substitute for Fossil Fuels.

On the basis of product type, the Bio-alcohols market is segmented by Bioethanol, Biomethanol, Biobutanol and BDO.

On the basis of applications, the Bio-alcohols market is segmented by Petrol Substitute and Power Generation.

Recent Industry Highlights:

On 12th June 2018, BASF Enzymes and Lallemand Biofuels and Distilled Spirits formally entered into marketing and sales collaboration agreement with the aim to maximize value to customers in the ethanol market..

Some of the other players that are also part of study are Genomatica Inc (United States) and BP Biofuels (United Kingdom). The Global Bio-alcohols market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Bio-alcohols market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Bio-alcohols market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Bio-alcohol, Raw Material Suppliers, Distributors of Bio-alcohol and Laboratories.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

