Biodegradable Food Packaging Market 2019 Size, Status and Industry Outlook 2025

The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 90.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 126.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2029-2025)

The major manufacturers covered in this report : BASF SE., International Paper Company, Mondi Plc., Be Green Packaging LLC., Stora Enso, BioPak Pty Ltd., Delta Packaging Ltd., SimBio USA, Inc., and Nature Works LLC.

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum

Steel

Others

Dairy & Beverages

Fruits

Vegetables

Meat & Related Products

Others

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

– Detailed overview of Biodegradable Food Packaging Market

– Changing Biodegradable Food Packaging market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Biodegradable Food Packaging market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Biodegradable Food Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

