The latest market report on Bismuth 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Bismuth Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

According to report study, the global Bismuth market is estimated reach around US$ 225 Mn in 2016 and is projected to grow at ~5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Companies Covered-

Martin Marietta, Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry, Hunan Bismuth, Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals, Met-Mex Peoles, 5N Plus, Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals, Nui Phao Mining Company and Others.

Executive Summary

Bismuth, a pnictogen is a brittle metal having similar chemical properties to that of arsenic and antimony. Bismuth is known for its excellent diamagnetic, high electrical resistance and low thermal properties.

The global market will be driven by increased demand in the end-use industries such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The bismuth derivatives are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of gastric ulcers, diarrhea and treat burns. Bismuth oxide gives silvery brilliance cosmetic products, due to which it is widely used in cosmetics industry to produce hair sprays, eye shadows, nail paints and lipsticks. Thus, the increase in spending of cosmetics and personal care industry increasingly is expected to propel the bismuth request as an ingredient in it.

In addition, bismuth metal is widely used as an additive in smelters as it improves the overall quality of metals. Also, being in nature, non-toxic, it is used as an alternative for lead brass, solder and steel, which is still significant value in the world market.

The Bismuth Market is segmented by the types such as,

Bismuth Oxide

Bismuth oxychloride-BiOCI

Bismuth Subnitrate

Bismuth Subcarbonate

Bismuth Aluminate

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

