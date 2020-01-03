Boat Lifts Market Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability & Leading Players

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Boat Lifts Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as RGC Products (United States), Hi-Tide (United States), Golden Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), HydroHoist Marine Group (United States), Midwest Industries, Inc. (United States), IMM Quality Boat Lifts (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

According to HTF research team, the Global Boat Lifts market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Increasing Demand for Boat Lifts in Marine Industry, Various Applications of Boat Lifting and Ease of Usage of Boat Lifts”.

A boat lift is a device for transferring boats between water that are at two different elevations. However, boat lifts these days serve a different function. It allows a boat to be lifted from the water. This has many benefits, including corrosion prevention. With a boat lift, the end users are able to keep their boat elevated and out of the water when not in use. Boat Lift is a very safe and stress-free way to raise a boat weighing up to 10,000 pounds. It can be lifted up to 12-inches (30 cm) above the bunks or rollers with just a single operator. Further,

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Boat Lifts market by Type (Up to 5000 lbs, 5000 to 10000 lbs, 10000 to 15000 lbs, 15000 to 20000 lbs and Over 20000 lbs), by Application (Household and Commercial Use) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Key Manufacturers:

RGC Products (United States), Hi-Tide (United States), Golden Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), HydroHoist Marine Group (United States), Midwest Industries, Inc. (United States), IMM Quality Boat Lifts (United States), Crowells Boat Lift Repair (United States), Sunstream Boat Lifts (United States), ShoreMaster LLC (United States), Blue Ocean Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (United States), Basta Boatlifts (United States), FLOE International (United States), AirBerth Marketing PTY Ltd. (Australia), DECO (United States) and A-Laiturit (Finland)

In the last few years, Global market of Boat Lifts developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.5%. Major factors driving the market are Increasing Demand for Boat Lifts in Marine Industry.

On the basis of product type, the Boat Lifts market is segmented by Up to 5000 lbs, 5000 to 10000 lbs, 10000 to 15000 lbs, 15000 to 20000 lbs and Over 20000 lbs.

On the basis of applications, the Boat Lifts market is segmented by Household and Commercial Use.

Europe is the second largest market after North America for Boat Lifts

Recent Industry Highlights:

In May 2018, IMM Quality Boat Lifts, the world’s leading manufacturer of boat lifts, continues to grow and expand capacity to meet strong customer demand. This new equipment forms part of our ongoing USD 2.5 million equipment and facility expansion initiative that began last year. And The expansion initiative is a tremendous opportunity to continue to improve our industry-leading machining, fabrication and welding capabilities and reflects a very proactive stance to keep IMM Quality Boat Lifts growing and thriving in 2018 and beyond.

Some of the other players that are also part of study are CraftLander (United States), ItaliaMarine (Italy), Schilstra Boatlift Systems (Netherlands), Alutrack (Finland) and IMM Quality Boat Lifts (United States). The Global Boat Lifts market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Boat Lifts market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Boat Lifts market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Boat Constructing Manufacturers, Downstream Vendors, Industry Associations, Potential Investors, Marketing firms, Shipping Industry, Government and Regulatory Bodies and Raw Material Suppliers/Traders.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

