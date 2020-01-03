Bovine Colostrum Market is set for a Potential Growth Global: Excellent Trends with Business Analysis by 2027

Market outlook:

Bovine Colostrum is a milky-like fluid produced from the breast of cows who have recently given birth before breast milk is released. Bovine Colostrum is an important source of nutrients. Bovine Colostrum is used for the growth and fights disease in infants. But Bovine colostrum can also be consumed during other phases of life generally in supplement form. Colostrum is produced by all mammals, but the supplements are usually made from cows colostrum. The derived supplement is termed as bovine colostrum. Bovine colostrum is similar to human colostrum rich in minerals, vitamins, fats, carbohydrates, growth hormones, disease-fighting proteins, and digestive enzymes. Bovine colostrum supplements have become popular in recent years, as they may promote immunity, fight infection, and improve gut health. The bovine colostrum from cows is pasteurized and dried into pills and powders that can be mixed with liquids. Bovine colostrum is generally light yellow color with a subtle taste and smell that resembles buttermilk. The global demand for bovine colostrum is growing in developed as well as developing countries due to the popularity of the colostrum-based infant formula. Europe and North America have the largest producer of the bovine colostrum. The consumption is high at the Asia-Pacific market it includes countries like China and India, which has a large population and a growing demand for the supplements. Big producers like PanTheryx are dominating the bovine colostrum market with the stronghold in supply chain and distribution.

Bovine colostrum a supplement to counteract exercise-induced immune dysfunction:

Health benefits associated with bovine colostrum has driven the growth of bovine colostrum market. Bovine colostrum is rich in disease-fighting compounds that help to increase immunity, fight infections and improve gut health. The high nutritive value offered by bovine colostrum with the comparison to the human colostrum has resulted in a rise in demand of the bovine colostrum in infant formulas. Health benefits from the bovine colostrum like strengthen immune systems and protecting their gastrointestinal tract for the infant has resulted in consumers to demand the colostrum-based infant formula. The demand for bovine colostrum is growing in developing countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Japan due to the growth in functional foods and nutritional supplements market in these regions. The rise in the disposable income of the consumers in the developing countries has given consumers strong buying power and made the consumer more inclined towards nutritive value in products. Thus gave rise in demand for bovine colostrum products for its healthy benefit at a high cost. Awareness of consumers towards taking a natural product which is rich in bioactive components has also driven the market of the bovine colostrum. The bovine colostrum market is affected by the changing government policy for the use of bovine colostrum in the production of infant formula. For example, China bans the use of the bovine colostrum in the production of the infant formula.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The developing countries like China, India, Japan, and Indonesia are showing a high demand for bovine colostrum products. Creating an effective expansion opportunity for global producers like Pantheryx, Colostrum BioTec, and Ingredia Nutrtech. As the bovine colostrum market is dominated by the hand full of producers strengthening distribution channels can be a great opportunity to keep a stronghold position in the bovine colostrum market.