A bucket elevator is also known as a bucket conveyor. It is a machine that is used for moving bulk materials vertically in a flow. It consists of an endless chain drive, to which metallic buckets are fixed. The elevator is driven by a gear motor immersed in oil. Bucket elevators are made of stainless steel. They are available in different sizes and shapes. Furthermore, bucket elevators are suitable in all types of weather conditions.

They offer various benefits such as ease of cleaning, low maintenance, ease of installation, and high load capacity. In addition, bucket elevators are easy to use and are very popular, especially in the processing industry for bulk material handling. All these factors are expected to boost demand for bucket elevator across the world.

The bucket elevator market is driven by various factors such as rise in industrialization and urbanization and increase in demand for bucket elevators from industries such as food, agriculture, pulp & paper, lime, cement, mining, power, steel, and others. Moreover, rapid innovation in bucket elevators is expected to accelerate the global bucket elevator market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

However, there are several local players in the market that manufacture low-quality bucket elevators at low prices. As a result, major manufacturers face stiff competition from these local players and lose out on the price competency factor. This is expected to hamper the growth of the bucket elevator market during the forecast period.

The global bucket elevator market can be segmented based on type, capacity, application, and geography. Based on type, the bucket elevator market can be classified into centrifugal discharge elevators, continuous discharge elevators, and positive discharge elevators. Positive discharge elevators are used to elevate commodities such as popcorn, candy, potato, and others finished goods.

Continuous bucket elevators are designed to handle friable materials in order to minimize product damage or degradation. In terms of capacity, the market can be classified into above 350 cubic feet per hour, 351– 830 cubic feet per hour, 831 – 2000 cubic feet per hour, 2001 – 2800 cubic feet per hour, and above 2801 cubic feet per hour. Based on application, the market has been segmented into food industry, agriculture industry, pulp and paper mills, construction and other mining industries, power plant, steel production plant, and others.