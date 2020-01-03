HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as AeroVironment (United States), SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Parrot SA (France), 3D Robotics (United States), Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc. (United States), PrecisionHawk (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2190575-global-commercial-drones-market-5

Summary:

Commercial Drones Market Scope

The adoption of commercial drones is increasing at a significant rate across the world, mainly due to the growing demand for improved data along to facilitate better and more effective data insights. Several vendors in the commercial drones market are focusing on developing innovative commercial UAVs that can provide access to better data at an affordable cost. The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of the key commercial drones market trends that will gain traction over the forecast period.

The market study is being classified by Type (Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Bade Drones and Hybrid Drones Segment), by Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Commercial Drones market is expected to see growth rate of 31.08% and may see market size of USD18.0 Billion by 2024.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Commercial Drones market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing “. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “In February 2019, AeroVironment, Inc., a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems for both defense and commercial applications, introduced the next generation of its Quantix VTOL hybrid drone and the AeroVironment Decision Support System (AV DSS) for precision agriculture. And In February 2019, Insitu Commercial Solutions (operating through Insitu Pacific Pty. Ltd.) recently conducted a series of aerial data collection operations in Papua New Guinea (PNG) after obtaining its first approval to undertake commercial Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) operations in the country.” is constantly making the industry dynamic. One of the challenges that industry facing is “Restrictions Imposed on the Commercial Drones and Issues With Safety and Security”

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Commercial Drones market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation:

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Commercial Drones market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the Commercial Drones market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Commercial Drones market throughout the predicted period.

AeroVironment (United States), SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Parrot SA (France), 3D Robotics (United States), Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc. (United States), PrecisionHawk (United States), Yuneec International Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), Aeryon Labs (Canada), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (United States) and Insitu (A Boeing Company) (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Segmentation Overview:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Commercial Drones market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Commercial Drones has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Mode of Operation, the sub-segment i.e. Remotely Operated Commercial Drones will boost the Commercial Drones market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by MTOW Type, the sub-segment i.e. <25 Kilograms will boost the Commercial Drones market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

In February 2019, AeroVironment, Inc., a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems for both defense and commercial applications, introduced the next generation of its Quantix VTOL hybrid drone and the AeroVironment Decision Support System (AV DSS) for precision agriculture. And In February 2019, Insitu Commercial Solutions (operating through Insitu Pacific Pty. Ltd.) recently conducted a series of aerial data collection operations in Papua New Guinea (PNG) after obtaining its first approval to undertake commercial Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) operations in the country.

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) released Title 14 CFR Part 107 rules that apply towards commercial use of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). This rule includes the option to apply for a certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) which allows sUAS operators to deviate from Part 107 rules if the FAA finds that the proposed operation is performed safely.

Market Trend:

Increasing Use of Commercial Drones By Defense Forces as Loitering Munition

Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads

Market Drivers:

Exemptions Made By the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to Allow the Use of Commercial Drones in Several Industries

Increasing Preference for Modern Warfare Techniques By Defense Forces

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2190575

Opportunities:

Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing

Increased Defense Budgets of Emerging Economies

Surging Adoption of Commercial Drones for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

Restraints:

Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management for UAVs

Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel for Operating Commercial Drones

Challenges:

Restrictions Imposed on the Commercial Drones

Issues With Safety and Security

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers of Commercial Drones, Component Manufacturers of Commercial Drones, System Integrators, Government and Certification Bodies, Software Providers and End Users

Customization available in this Study:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2190575-global-commercial-drones-market-5

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Commercial Drones Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2190575-global-commercial-drones-market-5

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218