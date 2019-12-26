Besides the efficiency and the current accuracy, the main feature which is in the highest demand for the DC-DC LED driver are analog and Pulse Width Modulation dimming in the thermal protection of the LED system. Inspite of very high efficiency of the LEDs, it is important to keep in mind that almost 60% of the energy supplied to the LEDs is transforms into heat. Further, exposure of LEDs to a very high temperature significantly decreases its lifespan, eliminating the key value proposition for the purchasing of an LED fixture. The growth of DC-DC LED Drivers market is highly reliant on the rising demand of connected and non-connected LEDs in the construction and automotive industry.

DC-DC LED Drivers Market: Drivers and Restraints

DC grid with the centralized AC/DC conversion have been proven to be very advantageous in the server farm and is acting as a major growth driver for the DC-DC LED Drivers Market. Therefore, the growing need of DC grid for the purpose of preparing LED lighting as a part of DC current related technology is also one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of DC-DC LED Drivers during the forecast period. In addition, simpler device with small amount but efficient light power and limited power loss is also anticipated to increase the demand of DC-DC LED Drivers in the upcoming years. In turn, this is also projected to affect the DC-DC LED Drivers Market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the global DC-DC LED Drivers Market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the presence of unreliable reactive component which includes oscillation coil and electrolytic capacitor which is sensitive to working temperature and has got a very shorter lifespan.

A DC-DC LED driver yields the determined magnitude of DC power by means of a very high-speed switching operation for the purpose of generating much noise, resulting into interference that negatively affects the adjoining circuit element. The key disadvantage of this type of driver is the switching loss included in the charging and the discharging of the output driver that wastes a good amount of energy; this is also one of the major restraining factor for the global DC-DC LED Drivers Market during the forecast period.

