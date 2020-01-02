Dermatology Drug Market 2019 Size, Status and Industry Outlook 2024

The Dermatology Drug Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Dermatology Drug industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Dermatology Drug Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Global Dermatology Drug Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.39% during the period 2019-2024.

An exclusive Dermatology Drug Market research report contains a brief on those trends which may enable the companies operating into knows to strategize and the current sector to their small enterprise expansion. The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Merz Pharma, Novartis, Valeant, Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The Dermatology Drug market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Dermatology Drug Market on the basis of Types are :

External Use

Oral

Injection

On The basis Of Application, the Global Dermatology Drug Market is Segmented into :

Psoriasis

Skin Infections

Acne

Dermatitis

Other

The dermatology drugs market saw the highest revenue generated from psoriasis drugs during the historical period. The category generated revenue of $14.2 billion in the market in 2017. The fastest growth in the market during the forecast period is expected from direct distribution channels, with 8.5% CAGR.

During the forecast period, the dermatology drugs market is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in APAC, with 9.6% CAGR.

In October 2017, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer, received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to launch Otezla, a new class of oral medication for psoriasis, after conducting clinical trials on psoriasis patients for 16 weeks. The approval and launch of new medications in developing countries are expected to boost the demand for dermatological drugs in APAC during the forecast period.

In November 2018, Sanofi collaborated with Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Denali), a biopharmaceutical company, for the development of multiple molecules, DNL747 and DNL758, with the potential to treat a range of neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases. Under the agreement, Sanofi will pay $125 million to Denali to study the lead molecule DNL747 in multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and DNL758 in systemic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

In July 2018, Novartis AG entered into a license agreement with Galapagos NV (Belgium) and MorphoSys AG (Germany), two biotech companies, for their compound MOR106. Under the agreement, Novartis agreed to make an upfront payment of $110.6 (EUR 95) million to Galapagos and MorphoSys to acquire the exclusive global development and marketing rights to MOR106 for atopic dermatitis and all other potential indications.

Regions covered By Dermatology Drug Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Dermatology Drug Market

– Changing Dermatology Drug market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Dermatology Drug market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Dermatology Drug Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

