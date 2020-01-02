E-Prescribing System Market 2019 Analysis and Industry Outlook 2024

The E-Prescribing System Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the E-Prescribing System industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This E-Prescribing System Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the E-Prescribing System market will register a 31.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1934.1 million by 2024, from US$ 654.3 million in 2019.

An exclusive E-Prescribing System Market research report contains a brief on those trends which may enable the companies operating into knows to strategize and the current sector to their small enterprise expansion. The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Surescripts, Practice Fusion, Henry Schein, HealthFusion, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, EClinicalWorks, Athenahealth, Medi-HER, Bizmatics, DrFirst.

The E-Prescribing System market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global E-Prescribing System Market on the basis of Types are :

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

On The basis Of Application, the Global E-Prescribing System Market is Segmented into :

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

A standalone e-prescribing system program costs up to USD 2,500 per year for licensing and support, with potential additional costs for functions as data integration and enhanced reporting. On the other hand, the average implementation cost of an integrated e-prescribing system is relatively high and can range between USD 25,000 and USD 45,000. Moreover, annual operating & maintenance expenses are around 12% to 20% of the initial cost. This restricts smaller hospitals and office-based physicians from investing in e-prescribing solutions, especially in the emerging APAC and Latin American markets.

Cloud-based systems had the maximum market share of more than 35% in the delivery mode segment in 2018.

North America held a major market share of almost 40% in 2018, owing to government initiatives and incentive programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, medical errors are the third cause of death in the U.S.

Hospitals accounted for the maximum market share of the end-use segment due to the high degree of implementation of the technology.

In 2018, Surescripts (U.S. health information network) processed more than 5.2 million e-prescriptions every day.

In 2018, state and federal legislators recognized Electronic Prescription for Controlled Substances (EPCS) as a vital tool in combatting the opioid epidemic.

Overall opioid prescribing continued to decline in the U.S., and e-prescriptions for opioids increased by almost half in the year 2018.

Regions covered By E-Prescribing System Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of E-Prescribing System Market

– Changing E-Prescribing System market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected E-Prescribing System market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of E-Prescribing System Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

