Early Educational Toys Market SWOT analysis by Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 : The LEGO Group, The Simba Dickie Group, PLAYMOBIL

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Early Educational Toys’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The LEGO Group (Denmark),Mattel, Inc. (United States),Hasbro, Inc. (United States),Bandai Co., Ltd. (Japan),Tomy Company, Ltd (Japan),Gigotoys (Taiwan),MGA Entertainment Inc. (United States),Melissa & Doug (United States),The Simba Dickie Group (Germany),Giochi Preziosi S.p.A. (Italy),Ravensburger AG (Germany),,,Goldlok Toys (China),PLAYMOBIL (Germany),Ravensburger AG (Germany)

Educational toys offered to the developmental age of 0-4 years, early age include of a variety of products that improve the social, cognitive, emotional, academic, as well as motor skills of the children of this age group. As children grow & learn, the range of skills which they are developmentally ready to get expands, building upon previous knowledge. Educational toys used for play is important for children’s cognitive, emotional, and social development. The key manufacturers of early educational toys have need to meet the regulatory requirements as children in this age group are very delicate & are prone to accidents. The growing disposable income among people and increasing awareness regarding benefits of use of early educational toys in childâ€™s development is likely to boost growth of global early educational toys market over near future.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Activity Toys, Games and Puzzles, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Other Type), Application (Boys, Girls), Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing focus on the use of the eco-friendly raw materials

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing number of online buyers

Increasing disposable income of people globally

Benefits offered by Educational Toys in child’s development

Restraints: Fluctuating Raw material prices

Opportunities: Innovative educational products

Emerging markets

Challenges: Concerns over the use of toxic chemical materials in toys and their adverse effect on children

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Early Educational Toys market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Early Educational Toys various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Early Educational Toys.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Early Educational Toys Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Early Educational Toys Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Early Educational Toys Revenue by Type

Global Early Educational Toys Volume by Type

Global Early Educational Toys Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Early Educational Toys Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Early Educational Toys market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Early Educational Toys market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Early Educational Toys market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

