The latest market report on Embedded Security Product 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Embedded Security Product Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

According to report study, global the Embedded Security Product market was valued at 5010 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7570 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Companies Covered-

NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Thales e-Security, Inc., Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System, Renesas, Micro Focus Atalla, Microchip, Samsung, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Inside Secure, IBM, Utimaco, Swift and Others.

Executive Summary

In this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property. Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft.

Furthermore, the movement to “smarten” the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid. This report studies the Embedded Security Product market, including Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Hardware Security Module, Trusted Platform Module, and Hardware Tokens.

Of the major players of Embedded Security Product, NXP Semiconductors maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. NXP Semiconductors accounted for 16.35 % of the Global Embedded Security Product revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 16.13 %, 12.50 % including Infineon and STMicroelectronics.

On the basis of product type, the Secure Element and Embedded SIM segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 65.09 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Mobile Security and Banking, Transport, PayTV & ID segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.26 % in 2017. But the Wearables and Security in IoT Connectivity are expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025, due to the rapid growth demand of smart things, smart home and smart city.

The Embedded Security Product Market is segmented by the types such as,

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Hardware Security Module

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Tokens

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Mobile Security

Automotive

Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID

Wearables

Security in IoT Connectivity

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

The study objectives are:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Embedded Security Product market

-Embedded Security Product market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Embedded Security Product market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Embedded Security Product market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Embedded Security Product market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Embedded Security Product market.

What our report offers:

– Embedded Security Product Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Embedded Security Product Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Embedded Security Product Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

