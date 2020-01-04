Epigenetics Market Outlook: Emerging Trends Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Epigenetics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Novartis AG. (Switzerland), Merck KgaA (Germany), Abcam plc (United Kingdom), Agilent Technologies (United States), etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Epigenetics is the study of heritable changes in gene expression which do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence. Epigenetic change is a regular and natural occurrence but it can be influenced by several factors including age, environment, and disease state. Its changes can help determine whether genes are turned on or off and can influence the production of proteins in certain cells, ensuring that only necessary proteins are produced.

The market study is being classified by Type (Enzymes, Kits & Assays, Instruments and Reagents), by Application (Oncology, – Solid Tumors, – Liquid Tumors, Non-Oncology, – Inflammatory Diseases, – Metabolic Diseases, – Infectious Diseases, – Cardiovascular Diseases, – Developmental Biology and – Drug Discovery) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Eisai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Novartis AG. (Switzerland), Merck KgaA (Germany), Abcam plc (United Kingdom), Agilent Technologies (United States), Active Motif (United States), QIAGEN (Germany) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are PerkinElmer Inc. (United States), New England Biolabs (United States) and Illumina Inc. (United States).

In Nov 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and Epizyme Inc. Announced a Collaboration to Focused On Research, Development and Commercialization to Develop Novel Epigenetic Oncology Therapies Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States, Switzerland Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Epigenetics market throughout the predicted period.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Epigenetics market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Asia-Pacific Possesses High Market Potential Due To Owing High Incidence of Cancer”. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “In Mar 2019, Zenith Epigenetics Announced United State FDA Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For ZEN-3694 In TNBC Program. Additionally, In Jan 2019, Australian Researcher From The University Of Newcastle And The Hunter Medical Research Institute Have Received Funding For Two Projects That Will Study Unexplored Areas In Multiple Sclerosis On Epigenetics And Fatigue In Australia.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Epigenetics market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 currency rates.

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Epigenetics market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Epigenetics market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Epigenetics has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Epigenetic Modifications, the sub-segment i.e. DNA Methylation will boost the Epigenetics market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

•Rising Geriatric Population

•Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

•Presence of Organizations Such As the International Human Epigenome Consortium (IHEC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the National Institute Of Health (NIH) Is Positively Influencing the Growth of the Market

Market Trend:

•Increase In Promoting Funding and Support To R&D and Product Development Exercises Pertaining To Field Of Epigenetics

Restraints:

•High Cost Structure of the Procedures and the Lack of Fund Is Become Restraint for the Growth of This Market

Opportunities:

•Asia-Pacific Possesses High Market Potential Due To Owing High Incidence of Cancer

Key Target Audience:

Academic Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Companies and Contract Research Organizations

