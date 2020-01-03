Expectation for 3D Sensing Technology Market – Explosive Growth Seen for Key Business Segments

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global 3D Sensing Technology Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Intel (United States), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), Sony Depth sensing Solutions (Belgium), AMS AG (Austria), Cognex Corporation (United States), LMI Technologies (Canada) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

3D Sensing can be achieved by using a different number of technologies. In this technology provides object movement based on temporal change of angles, it provides movements in the form of numerical data. 3D sensing is the optical technology behind mobile face recognition – and it depends on innovative optical components. There are some techniques for 3D sensing can be used to implement face recognition, and advanced optical components support all.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Automotive, Health Sensing, Machine Vision and Mobile) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Intel (United States), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), Sony Depth sensing Solutions (Belgium), AMS AG (Austria), Cognex Corporation (United States), LMI Technologies (Canada), Viavi solutions (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and SICK AG (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are XYZ Interactive (Canada), Finisar (United States) and Texas Instruments (United States).

In Mar 2019, Lumotive Introduced A Disruptive Beam-Steering Technology To Improve The Performance, Reliability And Cost Of Lidar Systems For The Emerging Self-Driving Car Industry. Lidar Emerged As A Key 3D Sensing Technology By Enabling Autonomous Driving Systems. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global 3D Sensing Technology market throughout the predicted period.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global 3D Sensing Technology market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Growing Demand of Next-Generation Smartphones and Gaming Devices to Enhance the Consumer Experience with Augmented Reality, Facial Recognition Which Makes the High Potential for 3D Sensing Technology”. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “In Jan 2019, Kneron Announced To Showcase A Latest 3D AI Solutions, Which Have Mainstream 3D Sensing Technology Support Aimed At More Accurate Image Recognition. Additionally, In Jun 2018, Vivo Introduced A New Innovative 3D Sensing Technology Named As TOF (Time Of Flight) In Shanghai, This Technology Works Through Camera And Allows Capturing Depth And 3D Information About People And Objects.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global 3D Sensing Technology market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Segment Analysis

HTF has segmented the market of Global 3D Sensing Technology market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of 3D Sensing Technology has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Stereoscopic Vision will boost the 3D Sensing Technology market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Sensors, the sub-segment i.e. Pressure Sensor will boost the 3D Sensing Technology market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

•Increase in Demand of Biometric Authentication

•Growing Demand for 3D Sensors in Consumer Electronics

•Increase In Number of Next Generation Smartphones around the Globe

Market Trend:

•Rise in Demand of Time of Flight Technology

Restraints:

•Lack of Manufacturing Excellence, High Maintenance Cost and High Refurbishment Cost Become As a Restraint to Market Growth

Opportunities:

•Growing Demand of Next-Generation Smartphones and Gaming Devices to Enhance the Consumer Experience with Augmented Reality, Facial Recognition Which Makes the High Potential for 3D Sensing Technology

Key Target Audience:

Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Security & Surveillance and Industrial

