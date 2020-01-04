HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Automotive Display System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD. (Japan), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), LG Display Inc. (South Korea), AU Optronics Corp. (China), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market.

An analyst from HTF team said: “One of the key factors which is trending the market is “Development of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles”. Considering the revolutionary changes occurring in this market, there is a growing demand from the use of Automotive Display System such as TFT LCD, PMOLED, PMLCD and AMOLED.

According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Increased Safety Concerns ”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Players, additional restraints impacting market are “Cost of the Automotive Display System” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers.

Key Players:

NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD. (Japan), Delphi Automotive (United Kingdom), LG Display Inc. (South Korea), AU Optronics Corp. (China), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (United States), Continental AG (Germany) and Denso Corporation (Japan)

In the last few years, Global market of Automotive Display System developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Increased Safety Concerns .

On the basis of product type, the Automotive Display System market is segmented by TFT LCD, PMOLED, PMLCD and AMOLED.

On the basis of applications, the Automotive Display System market is segmented by Rear View Mirror Display, HUD Display, Instrument Cluster Display, Centre Stack Display and Rear Seat Entertainment Display.

Recent Industry Highlights:

On 4th April 2019, LG Display announced that LG display will start producing automotive pOLED displays by the end of Q2 2019..

Some of the other players that are also part of study are Garmin Ltd. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan) and Pioneer (United States). The Global Automotive Display System market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of Japan companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Automotive Display System market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Automotive Display System market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Automotive Display System and Panel Manufacturers, Automotive Display Module Manufacturers, Mirror Display Panel Manufacturers and Raw Material Suppliers.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

