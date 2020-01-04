Foot Massage Machine Market – New Investments Expected to Boost the Demand by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Foot Massage Machine Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as HoMedics (United States), OSIM International (Singapore), Sunpentown International Inc. (United States), Beurer (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), FUJIIRYOKI (Japan), Emson (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global Foot Massage Machine Market Overview:

Foot massage machine, is the most effective electronic machine for individuals in improving circulation, stimulates muscles, reduces tension, and often eases pain in their feet and legs. With dynamic & competitive marketing and promotions of foot massage machine through e-commerce retailing, geriatric and millennial population are increasingly using them. Of late, the key players are designing foot massage machine will smart features and sensory enabled will spur positive growth for the very market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are HoMedics (United States), OSIM International (Singapore), Sunpentown International Inc. (United States), Beurer (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), FUJIIRYOKI (Japan), Emson (United States), Family Inada Co. Ltd. (Japan), MedMassager (United States), breo (New Zealand), Human Touch (United States) and Taichang Health Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

On the basis of geography, the market of Foot Massage Machine has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Sales Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Online will boost the Foot Massage Machine market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Joint & Muscle Pain Patients Amongst Geriatric Patients

Rising Disposable Income in Developing Nations

Market Trend:

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Product Includes Smart Features

Consumer Inclination Towards Massaged from the Comfort or Privacy of their Own Homes

Restraints:

High Initial Investment

Dearth of Technical Expertise in Emerging Economies

Opportunities:

Surging Sales of Foot Massage Machines Through E-Commerce Worldwide

Challenges:

High Cost of Technologically Advanced and Branded Foot Massage Machine

The global foot massage machine market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of well-diversified global and local vendors. Vendors are introducing products with smart features and sensory devices attached to meet the growing demand of consumers. The competition in the market is expected to intensify further with international players expanding their footprint with more product and service extensions, innovations in technology.

Target Audience:

Foot Massage Machine Manufacturer, Raw Material Suppliers, Foot Massage Machine Suppliers/Distributors, End Users and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Foot Massage Machine market on the basis of product [Magnetic Foot Massage Machine, Mechanical Foot Massage Machine, Bubble Foot Massage Machine and Acupressure Massage Machine] , application [Residential Use and Commercial use], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Foot Massage Machine market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Foot Massage Machine industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are .

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Foot Massage Machine market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

