Global Recycled Glass Market overview

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include

Strategic Materials

Vitro Minerals

Heritage Glass

Ardagh

Pace Glass

Momentum Recycling

Rumpke

Spring Pool

Shanghai Yanlongji

Marco Abrasives

Binder+Co

Dlubak Glass

Owens Corning

Vetropack Holding

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation for the global Global Recycled Glass market is product type and application/end-users. The product type segment discusses the different kinds of products made available by the global Global Recycled Glass market. The product application segment examines the different end-users operational in the global Global Recycled Glass market space.

Global Global Recycled Glass market segmentation by type:

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Other

Container Glass had a market share of 61% in 2018, followed by construction glass and others.

Construction Glass will increase at a cagr of 6% in the future.

Global Global Recycled Glass market segmentation by application:

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

Food and beverages is the largest segment of Recycled Glass application,with a share of 53% in 2018.

Regional Glimpse

The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the Global Recycled Glass For growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA).

