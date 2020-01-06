Glucono Delta Lactone Market Expectation Surges With Rising Demand And Changing Trends 2017 – 2025

Glucono delta-lactone (GDL) is a food additive which is also known as gluconolactone. It is represented with the EU number E575. Glucono delta-lactone is used to improve the quality and stability of the food products. It is produced by oxidizing gluconic acid by various methods. Glucono delta-lactone is also used as a pH controlling agent as well as an acidulant. Glucono delta-lactone is also used as a tofu coagulant. Pure glucono delta-lactone is a white crystalline powder which is odourless and is non-toxic. Glucono delta-lactone is moderately soluble in alcohol but is freely soluble in water. Glucono delta-lactone is commonly found in fruit juices, royal jelly, honey, wine and other fermented products in its natural state (gluconic acid). Glucono delta-lactone is neutral in nature but slowly hydrolyses into gluconic acid in water which is acidic. Glucono delta-lactone helps to preserve the food from spoilage by enzyme and microorganism. Glucono delta-lactone is generally not made from any gluten containing grain, rather it is made by the fermentation of maize or rice.

Glucono Delta Lactone Market Segmentation:

Glucono delta-lactone is segmented on the basis of application, extraction method, and region. On the basis of application, the Glucono delta-lactone market is segmented into food production, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other industries. In food production glucono delta-lactone is used as a stabilizer, preservative and leavening agent. In the beverage segment glucono delta-lactone is highly used as a gelling agent. In the cosmetics segment the glucono delta-lactone is used as a skin buffer/ moistureriser. Right now use of glucono delta-lactone in the pharmaceutical segment is very less but in the coming years its use will increase enormously. On the basis of extraction method the Glucono delta-lactone market is segmented into: D-glucose oxidation with enzymes derived from microorganisms, D-glucose oxidation with the help of nonpathogenic microorganisms and D-glucose oxidation with the help of bromine water. The method of oxidation of D-glucose by nonpathogenic microorganism is the widely used extraction method for Glucono delta- lactone. Generally microorganism which is used is Aspergillus Niger. On the basis of region the Glucono delta-lactone market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Glucono Delta Lactone Market drivers:

With the increase in demand of baking and bakery products among consumers worldwide is expected to drive the market of glucono delta lactone in the forecast period. The rising demand of glucono delta lactone in the cosmetic segment is one of the key reason which is pushing for the growth of the of glucono delta lactone market in the present market circumstances. Glucono delta lactone is widely used as an interme=diate for the production of sanitizers and nutritional supplements.

These kind of applications is increasing the demand for glucono delta lactone and gradually it will drive the market in the forecast period. Pharmaceutical industries should heavily investing on the Research and Development of the glucono delta lactone will defiantly be a major factor for the increase in the market share of glucono delta lactone. Glucono delta lactone market is primarily driven by its versatile properties. Growing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of glucono delta lactone is going to make the market drive more in the coming future.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29738

Regional segment for the market of glucono delta lactone is divided into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Among these, Asia Pacific is estimated to have the largest market share for glucono delta lactone market. Countries like China and India are growing at a constant pace in terms of production and demand.

Some of the key players in glucono delta lactone market are Xinhong Pharmaceutical, Jungbunzlauer International, Roquette, BASF SE, TTCA CO., LTD., Arkema Group, Huntsman International LLC., Yuanming Group, Baisheng Biotechnology, Xingzhou Medicine Foods and others.