Growth Dynamics on Global Radiotherapy Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019

This ready to use report offers you detailed insight into the global radiotherapy industry with market size, in value terms, estimated at USD million/billion for the period. It also provides the projected growth rate for the next 56 years along with forecast market value.

Summary

Global Radiotherapy Market to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2025.

Global radiotherapy market is valued at approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in radiotherapy and increasing government investments to meet the demand for cancer treatment are some key trend triggering the growth of the radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

Key driving factor for the radiotherapy market is increasing prevalence of cancer. Since, radiotherapy tests allows clinicians to identify and detect organism accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for radiotherapy tests over the forecast period. According to Cancer index, it was estimated that around 2,814,000 of Chinese would die from cancer in 2015 equivalent to around 7,500 cancer deaths every day on an average basis in the country. Similarly, as per the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research of India, 1 woman affected by cervical cancer dies due to its impact in every 8 minutes. For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, 1women die. Every year, over 7 lakh cancer cases are registered in India which in turn causes 5,56,400 deaths in year that is fueling the adoption and utility of radiotherapy in India. Also, as per the National Cancer Control Strategy (2017-2022), Cancer is estimated to be the 3rd leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases in Middle East & Africa region. Thus, high prevalence of cancer would increase the need for radiotherapy treatment as it is beneficial to treat cancer, promoting the growth of the radiotherapy market. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advantages of radiotherapy along with the use of particle therapy for cancer treatment offers lucrative growth prospects for the Radiotherapy market. However, lack of trained personnel expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the radiotherapy market is segmented into type, application and end-user. Type segment of global radiotherapy market is classified into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiation therapy of which external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increases accuracy and precision of tumor targeting.

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request.

