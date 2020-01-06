Hemp Milk Market Booming By Size, Revenue And Trend In 2017 – 2025

The report covers a holistic overview of the global hemp milk market by describing several parameters associated with the market such as key players, insights for new entrants in this industry, factors responsible for boosting the market, and many more. As hemp is a good source of nutrients along with several minerals and healthy fats, the global hemp market is experiencing significant growth, especially due to its utilization by fitness enthusiasts. The report covers in detail all such beneficial aspects of hemp, including the vitamin percentage, low calories, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, and less chance to cause allergies.

As per the report, the global hemp milk market is expected to be segmented based on three criteria: product type, distribution channel, and geographical extent. On the basis of type, the market consists of three segments: plain, flavored and flavored unsweetened. The chocolate and vanilla flavors are few key sub-segments under the flavored category. From the perspective of distribution channels, online stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and other retail formats are some of the key segments. European supermarkets have shown significant growth in the global hemp milk market, thus making it a leading sub-segment according to the report.

The report for the global hemp milk market has been compiled using primary as well as secondary research data. Newest trends and future opportunities, competitive landscapes, geographical dominance, and several other aspects have been covered in-depth in the report.

Increasing inclination amongst consumers towards healthier foodstuffs has made them try out various alternatives that includes the hemp milk products. Numerous cafes around have already started to prefer using hemp milk for making latte coffees, thus positively contributing towards the global hemp milk market. This trend is expected gather more pace in the next few years, as the market steadily grows. Other key propelling factors for the global hemp milk market are lactose intolerance and milk allergy, both of which are not a part of hemp milk products.

As per the report, the global hemp milk market is likely to be spread across North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all these regions, North America and Western Europe are expected to hold the top spots with regards to leading market shares for maximum usage of hemp milk varieties, as per the report. This has been specifically documented by measuring the sales of particular hemp milk products in the last few years. For example, the U.S. from the North American region has showcased a high sale of almond to become a favorite hemp milk products from this country. Similarly, chilled soy milk in the U.K. are and oat milk in Sweden are other regional favorites. A detailed breakdown of sales in every region has been given in detail in the report, along with a strong forecast for the global hemp milk market.

Ever since hemp milk products have been sold by manufacturers in a lot of variety, the global hemp milk market has seen a soaring growth. This is mainly due to the demand of a variety in flavored products, as well as preference for non-flavored and regular products. Most companies who are a part of the global hemp milk market are expected to continue coming up with numerous innovations, thus expanding their product range. Some of the key players in the market are Healthy Brands Collective, Drink Daily Greens LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon Inc., Waska Farms, Wild Harvest Organics, Braham & Murray, amongst several others. As per the report, most of these businesses are anticipated to bring a revolutionary surge to the global hemp milk market in the near future.