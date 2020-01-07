Here’s How Power Transformer Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling | Siemens, General Electric Company

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Power Transformer’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

ASEA Brown Boveri Group (Switzerland)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

General Electric Company (Uited States)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.(South Korea)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Tebian Electric Apparatus (China)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

What are the market factors described in the report?

– Analysis Tool: The Global Power Transformer Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter’s five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.

-Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.

-Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The study includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025, which will be useful to industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and anyone looking for key industry data in easily accessible documentation. Make clearly presented reports valuable resources Tables and graphs.

Power Transformers is defined as the electrical devices which are used to change the voltage of electricity flowing in the circuit. It is widely used to increase or decrease the voltage and it also is known as stepping up and stepping down. It works mostly during peak loads with maximum efficiency at or near full load. Various advantageous of using power transformer protection such as oil level gauges, over current, temperature indicator, lightning arrestors, and others. Widening of transmission networks, high electricity demand, and replacement of old units and increase in the number of solar and wind energy power plants, upsurge in the utilization of renewable as well as non-renewable energy resources and others are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Oil And Gas, Mining, Off-Grid Generation, Others), Rating (Small Power Transformer (Up to 60MVA), Medium Power Transformer (61 – 600MVA), Large Power Transformer (Above 600MVA)), Cooling Method (Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Technology Advancement of the Power Transformer

Market Growth Drivers: Modernization of Existing Power Grids

High Demand and Initiatives for Smart Grid Development

Growth of the Renewable Energy Sector

Emerging Demand in High-Growth Markets

Restraints: Reluctance to Replace Aging Infrastructure

Power Transformers are Expensive as Compared to Conventional Distribution Transformers

Standardization of Products

Opportunities: Deployment of Green Transformers

HVDC Transmission Methods for Long-Distance Transmission

Increasing Investments in T&D Infrastructure

Expanding Cross-Border Electricity Trade

Increase in Electricity Demand throughout the World

Challenges: Delays in Grid Expansion Projects

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Power Transformer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Power Transformer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Power Transformer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Power Transformer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Power Transformer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Power Transformer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Power Transformer market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Power Transformer market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Power Transformer market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

