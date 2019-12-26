The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Intelligent Pigging Services including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Intelligent Pigging Services investments from 2019 till 2025.

During the forecast period of 2019-2025, the intelligent pigging services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~6%.

A pig is a device inserted into a pipeline which travels freely through it, driven by the product flow to do a specific task within the pipeline. These tasks fall into a number of different areas: (a) Utility pigs which perform a function such as cleaning, separating products in-line or dewatering the line; (b) Inline inspection pigs which are used to provide information on the condition of the pipeline and the extent and location of any problem (such as corrosion for example) and (c) special duty pigs such as plugs for isolating pipelines.

Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

T.D. Williamson, Rosen, PII (Baker Hughes), Pure Technologies, CIRCOR Energy, Romstar Group, Dacon Inspection Services, Enduro, NDT Global, Entegra, Intertek, LIN SCAN, PPL, 3P Services, GeoCorr, Sinopec PSTC, A.Hak Industrial Services, Quest Integrity Group and Other.

Further, the market is segmented based on the applications, types and Geography area such as

Intelligent Pigging Services Market, by Types:

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

Ultrasonic Test (UT)

Others

Intelligent Pigging Services Market, by Applications:

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Natural Gas

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Market from 2013 to 2018 (historical) 2019 to 2025 (forecasted), covering:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Intelligent Pigging Services Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Intelligent Pigging Services Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Intelligent Pigging Services, with sales, revenue, and price of Intelligent Pigging Services, in 2017 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2019.

And Other.

Further in the Intelligent Pigging Services Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Intelligent Pigging Services is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Intelligent Pigging Services Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Intelligent Pigging Services Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Intelligent Pigging Services Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Intelligent Pigging Services industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Intelligent Pigging Services Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

