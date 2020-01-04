LED Drivers Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2025 Key Players: Osram GmbH, Harvard Engineering, Texas Instruments

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global LED Drivers Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Osram GmbH (Germany), Harvard Engineering (United Kingdom), Texas Instruments (United States), Maxim Integrated (United States), Macroblock Inc. (Taiwan), Atmel Corporation (United States), General Electric (United States), Cree, Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

An LED (Light-Emitting Diode) driver refer to a self-contained power supply module which controls the power requirement for an LED or collection of LEDs. These LED consumes low energy than conventional lightning and have long lifespan. It responds to the changing needs of the LED circuit, by providing the constant power supply to the LED driver as its electrical properties change with temperature. LED driver market has high growth prospects owing to increasing commercial and industrial applications, emergence of high voltage and programmable Led drivers. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries expected to drive the demand for LED drivers over the forecasted period.

The market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up.

Osram GmbH (Germany), Harvard Engineering (United Kingdom), Texas Instruments (United States), Maxim Integrated (United States), Macroblock Inc. (Taiwan), Atmel Corporation (United States), General Electric (United States), Cree, Inc. (United States), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), ON Semiconductor (United States) and AC Electronics (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Elektra Gmbh (Germany), Victory Lighting’s (United States) and Peak Electronics Gmbh (Germany).

According to the report, Emphasizing On Development of High Efficiency Lighting Solutions is one of the primary growth factors for the market. Increasing Adoption of LED Lighting For Various Lighting Applications Such As Traffic Lights, Roadways, Parking Lots, and Others is also expected to contribute significantly to the LED Drivers market. Overall, applications of LED Drivers, and the growing awareness of them, is what makes this segment of the industry important to its overall growth. The Driving Method, such as Constant Current LED Driver, is boosting the LED Drivers market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.The End-User Application , such as Commercial Lighting, is boosting the LED Drivers market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The Luminaire Type, such as Type A-Lamps, is boosting the LED Drivers market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global LED Drivers market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Rise in Demand for Programmable LED Drivers “. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “21st April 2019, in central Singapore the first batch of 25,000 street lamps are being converted to light-emitting diode (LED) lighting at a cost of USD 76.3 million. These lights are up to 30 percent brighter watt-for-watt than conventional street lamps.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global LED Drivers market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the LED Drivers market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global LED Drivers market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global LED Drivers market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of LED Drivers has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Driving Method, the sub-segment i.e. Constant Current LED Driver will boost the LED Drivers market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by End-User Application , the sub-segment i.e. Commercial Lighting will boost the LED Drivers market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Luminaire Type, the sub-segment i.e. Type A-Lamps will boost the LED Drivers market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing Adoption of LED Lighting For Various Lighting Applications Such As Traffic Lights, Roadways, Parking Lots, and Others

• Emergence of High Voltage LED Drivers

Market Trend:

• Emphasizing On Development of High Efficiency Lighting Solutions

• Increasing Applications of IoT in LED Lighting

Restraints:

• High Initial Implementation Cost of LED Drivers

Opportunities:

• Rise in Demand for Programmable LED Drivers

• Increasing Demand from Developing Economies Form Commercial and Industrial Lighting Industry

Challenges:

• Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries

21st April 2019, in central Singapore the first batch of 25,000 street lamps are being converted to light-emitting diode (LED) lighting at a cost of USD 76.3 million. These lights are up to 30 percent brighter watt-for-watt than conventional street lamps.

“On 20 April 2018, Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Ministers agreed to introduce minimum standards for LED lamps in Australia and New Zealand in line with European Union (EU) standards. Timing of the new regulation will align with revised EU minimum standards that will apply to LED light bulbs (planned for September 2020). Although there are currently no MEPS requirements for LED products, they may be subject to safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and other requirements.”

Key Target Audience:

LED Module Manufacturers, Traders, Distributors, and Dealers, LED IC Manufacturers, Lighting Integrators, Government Bodies, Regulatory and Research Organizations, Raw Material Producers, Suppliers, and Distributors, Potential Investors, Industry Associations and Others

