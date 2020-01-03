Linseed Oil Market Detailed Strategies, Competitive Landscaping and Developments for Next 5 Years

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Linseed Oil Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Gustav Heess GmbH (Germany), Natrol LLC (United States), Krishi Oils Limited (KOL) (India), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Germany), Natural Factors Inc. (Canada) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Linseed oil also called as flaxseed oil and it is obtained from dried seeds ripened of flax plant. Linseed oil is extensively utilized in the production of various goods such as putty, floorings paints, wood finish, gliding, linoleum, nutritional supplement, and food processing. Also, high growth of the market is expected due to high demand from various end users including food industry, cosmetic sector, pharmaceutical sector and among others. Rising application of linseed oil in the field of coating and paint sector is likely to boost the overall growth of the market. Additionally, linseed oil is used in various medical purposes such as manufacturing nutritional supplements, reducing the risk of cancer, cure for cardiovascular diseases and others. Unlike benefits, the linseed caused eye and skin irritation which is one of the reason for limiting the growth of the market globally.

Global Linseed Oil are expected to make a significant contribution to the overall industry. According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Increasing Aging Population and Rising Investment on harvesting and crop yield activities for flaxseed production”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Players, additional restraints impacting market are “Increasing Irritation in Eyes and Skin” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers. The incite area of the relevant players is considered thoroughly in the study with proposition to materialistic things, magnetizing and inducing methods, and the level of conflict within competition.

The Linseed Oil Ecosystem: 2018-2024 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the Linseed Oil market including latest technologies & innovation, key trends, market drivers, challenges, vertical & market applications along with deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, future roadmap and strategies, value chain and player profiles. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2018 till 2024. The forecasts are segmented by Type (Pure Linseed Oil, Boiled Linseed Oil, Polymerized Linseed Oil and Others), by Application (Paint, Coating and Varnish, Flooring, Processing Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Aging Population

Rising Investment on harvesting and crop yield activities for flaxseed production

Market Trend:

Increasing Health benefit awareness associated with Linseed Oil.

Restraints:

Increasing Irritation in Eyes and Skin

Opportunities:

Rising Research and Developing Activities Leads to New Application for Linseed Oil

Challenges:

Problems Associated during Production of Linseed Oil as it is Hazardous and May Cause Fire

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Gustav Heess GmbH (Germany), Natrol LLC (United States), Krishi Oils Limited (KOL) (India), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Germany), Natural Factors Inc. (Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Bioriginal Food and Science Corp. (Canada), Sundown Energy, LP (United States), Nature Made (United States), Natural Brand (United States) and Optimum Nutrition (United States). The Players having a strong hold in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sundown Energy. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Barlean’s (United States), Good’N Natural (Canada), Solgar Inc. (United States) and granoVita (United Kingdom). Analyst at HTF see North American Players to retain maximum share of Global Linseed Oil market by 2024. Considering Market by Distribution Channel , the sub-segment i.e. Speciality Store will boost the Linseed Oil market. Considering Market by Extraction Method , the sub-segment i.e. Squeezing Method will boost the Linseed Oil market.

Market Highlights:

On January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) had acquired Florida Chemical Company and the price of acquisition was approximately USD 174 million. The acquisition added new products in the ADM’s product portfolio. Also, AMD’s global reach and R&D capabilities can create more opportunity for recently added products from Acquired company.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Linseed Oil market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Linseed Oil market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Oil and Gas Manufacturers, Healthcare, Paint producer, Coating and Varnish manufacturers and Cosmetic Organization.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

