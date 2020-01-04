HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Mescal Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Destilería Tlacolula (DT) (United States), Ilegal Mezcal S.A. (United States), William Grant & Sons (United Kingdom), El Silencio Holdings (United States), El Tinieblo (United States), Puente-Internacional (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Agaves are known for being ecologically and economically important wild species in the food & beverage sector. It is prominently identified as the key raw material for manufacturing distilled alcoholic beverage called Mescal (Mezcal). Mezcal is a distilled alcoholic spirit manufactured from the agave plant, which is native to Mexico. It has a distinctive and smoky flavor. There are approximately 30 varieties of agave plant from which mezcal can be processed and manufactured. Further,

The Distribution Channel, such as Offline Sale, is boosting the Mescal market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

According to HTF research team, the Global Mescal market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as . Some of the important driving forces are “Evolving Preferences of their Customers, Growing Demand for Agave Spirits and The Popularity of Agave Based on Alcoholic Beverages”.

• Analyses the Global Mescal market by Type (Mescal Joven, Mescal Reposado and Mescal Anejo), by Application (On Trade and Off-Trade) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

Evolving Preferences of their Customers

Growing Demand for Agave Spirits

The Popularity of Agave Based on Alcoholic Beverages

Market Trend:

Premiumization in the Mescal Industry

Consumer Preferences for Mescal over Tequilla Products Due to Variation of Flavour Used and Agave Used

Restraints:

High Cost of Mescal Alcoholic Beverage

Opportunities:

The Advent of Online Retailing Sector, Launch of New Innovative Products and Rising Cocktail Culture

Vendors Covered in the Study are:

Destilería Tlacolula (DT) (United States), Ilegal Mezcal S.A. (United States), William Grant & Sons (United Kingdom), El Silencio Holdings (United States), El Tinieblo (United States), Puente-Internacional (United States), Prestige Beverage Group (United States), Pernod Ricard (France) and Pierde Almas (United States)

The Global Mescal market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Industry Insights:

In 2018, Stoli Group announced the launch of super-premium Se Busca Mezcal which is made with 100% Agave Augustfolia Espadin using a traditional 200-year-old process in Oaxaca, Mexico. And In 2018, Puente-Internacional has already launched La Luna Mezcal to tap the market potential of the growing mezcal market in the United States.

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Bacardi Limited (United States), Lágrimas de Dolores (United States), Fidenco Mezcal (United States) and Diageo plc.(United Kingdom).

