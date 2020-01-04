HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Raytheon Company (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Boeing (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2190605-global-military-exoskeleton-market

Summary:

Global Military Exoskeleton Market Overview:

Growing Concern about safety will boost global military exoskeleton market. The military exoskeleton is an outer skeleton that protects the body from external attacks. It is made from hard materials that can bear the attacks as well as jerks and protects the human body from hurting. It is utilized for improved power with the help of which the soldiers are skilled in carrying heavy loads and maneuver easily along with the battleground and other places. Furthermore, the changing concept of war has led to the growth of biological weapons, which can be deadly to the human. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Raytheon Company (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Boeing (United States), Honeywell Aerospace (United States), Ekso Bionics Holdings (United States), Bionic Power (Canada), Safran S.A. (France), SpringActive, Inc. (United States) and Cyberdyne, Inc. (Japan). According to Market Analyst at HTF, the Global Military Exoskeleton market may see a growth rate of 14.4%

On the basis of geography, the market of Military Exoskeleton has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Major Market Development Highlights

On 8th February 2019, The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a contract value up to 404 million dollars for Systems Technical Support (STS) for the Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT).

On 29th November 2018, Lockheed Martin has received an award of value 6.9 million dollars from the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) to boost the ONYX™ exoskeleton for future soldier demonstrations. ONYX is a powered, lower-body exoskeleton with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that augments human strength and endurance.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will the Military Exoskeleton Market size and the growth rate be in Future?

What are the key factors driving the Military Exoskeleton Market?

What are the key market trends and macro-economic impacting the growth of the Military Exoskeleton Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Military Exoskeleton Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Military Exoskeleton Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Players.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Military Exoskeleton Market?

Market Drivers:

Increasing Concern for Safety

Rise Demand Due To It Can Avoid Direct Contact with Harmful Biological Elements Such As Gases

Increasing Awareness on the Benefits of Using Exoskeleton Technology

Market Trend:

Growing Development of Lightweight Exoskeleton

High Demand Of Advanced Communication Systems

Restraints:

High Cost Related With the Procuring Of the Exoskeletons

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Military Exoskeleton

Growing Number of FDA Approvals for Medical Exoskeletons

Growing R&D in the Development of Exoskeletons for Industrial Use

Major Market Developments:

On 8th February 2019, The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a contract value up to 404 million dollars for Systems Technical Support (STS) for the Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT).

On 29th November 2018, Lockheed Martin has received an award of value 6.9 million dollars from the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) to boost the ONYX™ exoskeleton for future soldier demonstrations. ONYX is a powered, lower-body exoskeleton with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that augments human strength and endurance.

The companies are exploring the market in new regions by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. Key players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2190605

Target Audience:

Manufacturing Companies, Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers, Governmental and Research Organizations, Associations and Industry Bodies, Technology Providers and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Military Exoskeleton market on the basis of product [Full Body Exoskeleton and Partial Body Exoskeleton] , application [Active Exoskeleton and Passive Exoskeleton], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Military Exoskeleton market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Military Exoskeleton industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Israel) and Rex Bionics Plc (England).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Military Exoskeleton market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2190605-global-military-exoskeleton-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Military Exoskeleton Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2190605-global-military-exoskeleton-market

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218