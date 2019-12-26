The latest market report on Modular Building 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Modular Building Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

According to report study, the global Modular Building market size was valued at USD 112.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Growing demand for affordable housing coupled with increasing investments in the development of healthcare and commercial infrastructure is anticipated to positively impact market growth.

Companies Covered-

Laing Orourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci, Skanska, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg, Kef Katerra, Lendlease, Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding, Modular Space Corporation, Dubox, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Alta-Fab Structures, Westchester Modular Homes, Wernick Group, Fleetwood Australia, NRB, Koma Modular and Others.

Executive Summary

Modular buildings and modular homes are prefabricated buildings or houses that consist of repeated sections called modules. “Modular” is a construction method that involves constructing sections away from the building site, then delivering them to the intended site. Installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. Prefabricated sections are sometimes placed using a crane. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing a variety of configurations and styles.

Asia Pacific dominated the modular building market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular building market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular building in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for houses.

The Modular Building Market is segmented by the types such as,

By Type (Permanent, Relocatable)

By Material (Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Others)

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Housing

Commercial

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

The study objectives are:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Modular Building market

-Modular Building market recent innovations and major events

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Modular Building market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Modular Building market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Modular Building market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Modular Building market.

What our report offers:

– Modular Building Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Modular Building Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Modular Building Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

