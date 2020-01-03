Multi-Turn Valve Market To 2027 Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast

Global Multi-Turn Valve Market – Introduction

Multi-turn valves are the valves which have a threaded stem design that pushes a closure element into the valve, regulating the open and close positions. When fluid or liquid substances are transported from one location to another, it is crucial to have control over the amount of fluid that moves through the system. Multi-turn valves help to provide this control. Multi-turn valves are also known as ‘linear motion valves’ or ‘compression valves.’

Multi-turn valves are known for their easy maintenance, versatility with different sizes, simple design, pressure classes, and designs. Gate valves, globe valves, pinch valves, and needle valves, etc. are different types of multi-turn valves.

Rise in demand for multi-turn valves in water & waste treatment, oil & gas, and power generation industries

Rapid increase in demand for various types of multi-turn valves in water & waste treatment, oil & gas, and power industries etc. is anticipated to be a key driving factor for the multi-turn valve market. China, India, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are estimated to drive the multi-turn valve market due to expansion in oil & gas, and power generation industries. These countries also aim to explore other alternatives of power generation which is anticipated to play a highly significant role in boosting the demand for multi-turn valves during the forecast period.

Rise in trend of installing intelligent and new technology equipped electric multi-turn valves

Rise in trend of using intelligent, new technology equipped, electric-driven multi-turn valves is projected to offer significant growth opportunity to the overall valves market worldwide. Companies are also making heavy investment in research & development and undertaking advancements in terms of technology, production etc. This is expected to increase the demand for multi-turn valves during the forecasted timeline.

North America and Europe hold major share in the multi-turn valve market

Geographically, the global multi-turn valve market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America and Europe hold major share of the global multi-turn valve market. The market in North America and Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future due to installation of intelligent and new technology driven multi-turn valves in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, and other European countries.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in installation of gate, globe, and other multi-turn valves in water & waste treatment, oil & gas, and power generation industries in China, India, Japan, and GCC etc. is expected to surge the demand for multi-turn valves in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players Operating in the Multi-Turn Valve Market

Major manufacturers are anticipated to face tough competition during the forecast period. Companies such as Emerson Electric Co., Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Meson Group, and Neway Valve are focusing on innovation of new multi-turn valves to strengthen their product portfolio and drive the sale of multi-turn valves in the global multi-turn valves market.

Emerson Electric Co. offers innovative electric multi-turn valves built for heavy-duty industrial applications. These valves are equipped with electric actuation technologies and controls, intuitively designed for easy maintenance and quick disassembly and for safe valve operation in emergency shutdowns. Brands such as Rotork have launched third generation intelligent electric multi-turn valves which offer advanced functionality and asset management capabilities for direct-drive operation of valves. A few of the key players operating in the global multi-turn valve market are: