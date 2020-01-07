N-Propyl Acetate Market Analysis and Outlook During 2019-2024

The N-Propyl Acetate Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the N-Propyl Acetate industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This N-Propyl Acetate Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the N-Propyl Acetate market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 580 million by 2024, from US$ 370 million in 2019.

An exclusive N-Propyl Acetate Market research report contains a brief on those trends which may enable the companies operating into knows to strategize and the current sector to their small enterprise expansion. The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Oxea, Dow, BASF, Eastman, Solvay, Showa Denko K.K., Sankyo Chem, Daicel, Sasol, Chang Chun Group, Shiny Chem, Nuoao Chem, Jiangsu Baichuan, Nanjing Wujiang, Ningbo Yongshun, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yixing Kaixin.

The N-Propyl Acetate market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Propyl acetate, also known as propyl ethanoate, is a chemical compound used as a solvent and an example of an ester. This clear, colorless liquid is known by its characteristic odor of pears.

In the world wide, N-Propyl Acetate manufactures mainly distribute in China and North America. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Nuoao Chem and Jiangsu Baichuan, both have large production capacity. As to western countries_the companies production low, and mostly used for local consumption.

This report segments the global N-Propyl Acetate Market on the basis of Types are :

N-Propyl Acetate < 99.5%

N-Propyl Acetate > 99.0%

On The basis Of Application, the Global N-Propyl Acetate Market is Segmented into :

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Regions covered By N-Propyl Acetate Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of N-Propyl Acetate Market

– Changing N-Propyl Acetate market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected N-Propyl Acetate market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of N-Propyl Acetate Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

