HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Daimler AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (India), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tesla, Inc. (United States), BYD Auto Co., Ltd (China), Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC) (China) etc.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

NEV (New Energy Vehicle) taxi, also known as an electric taxi are the vehicles that are used as taxis, which are either fully or partially powered by electricity. It can provide power from the battery and can also recycle the power from vehicle putting on the brake. Moreover, it is manufactured to meets the idea of new energy vehicles and societal need. Further, Government support in the form of incentives as well as subsidies has been contributory in driving the uptake of NEV taxis.

The Range, such as InterCity, is boosting the NEV Taxi market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

The Vehicle Class, such as Hatchback, is boosting the NEV Taxi market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

According to HTF research team, the Global NEV Taxi market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Rapid Increase in Air Pollution Level, Rising Development and Implementation of Electric Vehicles and Increase in Number of Electric Vehicles Station to Meet the Demand of NEV Taxi”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global NEV Taxi market by Type (Short Range NEV Taxis and Long Range NEV Taxis), by Application (Company Owned and Individually Owned) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Market Trend:

Adoption of Green Mobility, Owing to Limited Availability of Fossil Fuel, The Advent of E-hailing Concept and Development of Auto Technology

Market Drivers:

Rapid Increase in Air Pollution Level, Rising Development and Implementation of Electric Vehicles and Increase in Number of Electric Vehicles Station to Meet the Demand of NEV Taxi

Opportunities:

Growing Concerns by the Government about Transportation Pollution Resulting in the Adoption of NEV Taxis for Transportation

The Vendors Covered in the Study are:

Daimler AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (India), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tesla, Inc. (United States), BYD Auto Co., Ltd (China), Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC) (China) and Changan Automobile Co. Ltd (China)

Available Customization:

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Groupe Renault (France), Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC) (China), Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company (China) and London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) (United Kingdom).

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global NEV Taxi Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

