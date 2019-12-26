This report on global Online Advertising market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

The global online advertising market was worth US$ 200 Billion in 2018. Online advertising refers to a kind of marketing and advertising technique that employs the internet to promote services and products. It delivers promotional marketing messages by collecting data and targeting potential customers.

Various tools and techniques are used to promote these services such as e-mail, sales CRM, marketing automation and web analytics. This mode of advertising is extensively used across different sectors like retail, healthcare, education, automotive, banking, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and media and entertainment.

Looking forward, the publisher expects this market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

Key players cited in the report:

Amazon, Aol, Baidu, Facebook, Google, IAC, Linkedin, Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo And Other..

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global Online Advertising market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses, and main business. The Online Advertising report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership.

Product Segments of the Online Advertising Market on the basis of Types are:

Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Classified

Mobile

Digital Video

Lead Generation

Rich Media

Others

Application Segments of the Online Advertising Market on the basis of Application are:

Automotive

BFSI

CPG

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES)

Transport and Tourism

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Additional Offerings

Econometric modeling

Acquisition, divestment, and investment analysis

Analysis of business plans

Patent analysis

Positioning and targeting analysis

Demand forecasting

Analysis of product and application potential

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Online Advertising market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Online Advertising market size analysis for the review period 2014-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Online Advertising market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Online Advertising market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Online Advertising report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

