The Global Parcel Delivery Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Parcel Delivery Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Parcel Delivery Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Parcel Delivery Market.

Global Parcel Delivery market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Parcel can be defined as goods or objects wrapped in a paper, or sealed in envelope, or a box and the process of delivering a parcel to a particular destination via road, rail or air, is known as parcel delivery. Increase in penetration of the internet and expansion of the e-commerce industry have boosted the parcel delivery market. The global parcel delivery market is expected to expand during the forecast period as the penetration of internet and preferences of customers for shopping are changing.

This, in turn, is anticipated to boost consumer spending on online shopping, which is expected to be ultimately delivered to the customer via parcel delivery

The major manufacturers covered in this report- China Post, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, Japan Post Group, La Poste Group, Royal Mail, SG Holdings (Sagawa Express), TNT Express, UPS, United States Postal Service (USPS), Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)

Market Segment by Product Type

B2B

B2C

Other

Market Segment by Application

Online trading

Offline trading

Global Parcel Delivery Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Parcel Delivery market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Parcel Delivery market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaParcel Delivery, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Parcel Delivery market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Parcel Delivery market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Parcel Delivery market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Parcel Delivery market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Parcel Delivery market to help identify market developments

