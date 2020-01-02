Robo-advisor Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Robo-advisor Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Robo-advisor market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Robo-advisor Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Betterment, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, SoFi Wealth, Wealthsimple, Ellevest.

Robo-advisor is basically an automated, algorithm based portfolio management service offered by wealth management companies. It significantly decreases management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as a minimal cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to consistently adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.

With this information they make portfolios of investments by calculating their risk and returns along with profits for long-term. The global robo-advisory market is expected to grow at an overall annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Depending on various types of robo-advisory services available in the market, the global robo-advisory market has been classified into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Among the different types, demand for hybrid robo-advisors is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increased affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising objectivity, consistency and transparency.

In addition, demand for robo-advisory services from various client asset segments including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent is also provided in this report. Demand for automated financial services from mass affluent individuals held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This report segments the global Robo-advisor Market on the basis of Types are

Free

Charge

On The basis Of Application, the Global Robo-advisor Market is Segmented into

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Regions Are covered By Robo-advisor Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Robo-advisor Market

-Changing Robo-advisor market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Robo-advisor market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Robo-advisor Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

