Sauna Heaters Market To 2027 Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

Sauna Heaters Market: Introduction

A sauna is a timber-lined room also known as sudatory, which is heated in order to heat the body of the person inside it. It provides experience of dry or heat sessions. Saunas are mainly found in health clubs, community centers, or local gyms. The main part of any sauna is a heater which has a specific design to produce high temperature at constant rate. Production of heat and steam are the two main functions of sauna heaters. The most common sauna heaters are electric heaters.

Sauna heater provides comforting heat and plenty of steam by adding water on the sauna rocks. Most sauna heaters are dry; traditional steam sauna needs some water every 2 to 6 minutes for steam production and to maintain humidity level according to the consumer’s preference. Benefits of sauna use include removal of toxins through sweating, and increased blood flow to the skin surface for blood circulation.

Key Drivers of the Global Sauna Heaters Market

Saunas are increasingly becoming popular across the globe not just in spas and gyms, but also in people’s homes. The driving factors of the sauna heater market are growing awareness of saunas and sauna bathing, increasing usage of saunas in new residential construction, and growth in commercial use.

The sauna and spa market is showing significant growth in recent years which is also an encouraging factor for the sauna heaters market. An increasing number of spas in developing countries also supports the growth of the sauna heaters market.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global sauna heaters market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sauna heaters market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the sauna heaters market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America sauna heaters market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Currently, North America dominates the global market and is likely to continue its dominance in the coming years as well. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, as emerging regions such as India and China are the foremost consumers of sauna heaters.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the sauna heaters market are estimated to witness rising demand for sauna heaters during the forecast period, owing to the launch of latest sauna heaters that are expected to prompt customers to spend more on them. Manufacturers are focusing on the strategies of acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations with startup companies to gain significant share of the market. Additionally, manufacturers emphasize on driving consumer engagement by investing in product marketing, and in-store and online experience.

In May 2018, HUUM was the first company in Estonia to manufacture award winning electrical sauna heaters and remote controls. The technology in these sauna heaters activates the heater through the mobile phone.

A few of the key players operating in the global sauna heaters market are: