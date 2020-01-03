Sealless Centrifugal Pumps Market To 2027 Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth

Global Sealless Centrifugal Pumps Market

A pump is a device that uses pressure or suction to raise or move fluids from one location to another. A centrifugal pump uses the principal of centrifugal force or action to create a force that raise or move a liquid, gas, etc from one place to a desired location. A mechanical seal is a very important part of a centrifugal pump and prevents leakage of the pumped liquid. A sealless centrifugal pump does not contain a mechanical seal. As mechanical seals wear and tear, it increases the operation cost of the centrifugal pump. Sealless centrifugal pumps, which do not have a mechanical seal, have lower operation cost compared to a centrifugal pump with seal.

Global Sealless Centrifugal Pumps Market: Dynamics

Rise in demand for centrifugal pumps in the U.S. increasing the sale of Sealless centrifugal pump

In the U.S., centrifugal pumps dominate the market and have a market share of approximately 90.0%. The rise in demand for sealless centrifugal pumps as compared to other pumps is due to a number of factors. Although the initial cost of a sealless centrifugal pump is more compared to centrifugal pump, the operation cost of the former is less. Sealless centrifugal pumps are best suited in process applications where concentrated liquid is used. Mechanical seal is a drawback of a centrifugal pump; this weakness is not found in a sealless centrifugal pump. All these factors are increasing the sale of sealless centrifugal pumps across the U.S. and other North American countries.

Rise in environmental awareness and maintenance and safety issues increasing the demand for Sealless pumps in chemical and municipal wastewater industry

Rising awareness about the need to reduce process-fluid leakage in the chemical industry and municipal wastewater industry is increasing the sale of Sealless centrifugal pumps. The most important aspect of a sealless centrifugal pump is that these pumps are chemically inert to the process fluids in chemical and wastewater treatment industries. These factors increase the demand for sealless pumps across the globe.

Global Sealless Centrifugal Pumps Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe expected to be prominent Sealless centrifugal pumps markets

Geographically, the global sealless centrifugal pumps market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The market in North America is broken down and analyzed at country-level, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the sealless centrifugal pumps market in Europe can be bifurcated into country level, covering Germany, France, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The sealless centrifugal pumps market in Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The analysis of the sealless centrifugal pumps market in Middle East & Africa includes South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The sealless centrifugal pumps market in South America can be divided into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Global Sealless Centrifugal Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The global sealless centrifugal pumps market consists of large, small, and medium sized players. Large market players operate in more than one country/ region. Competition is intense among global and regional players operating in the sealless centrifugal pumps market. A few key players operating in the market are: