Smart Pole Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Smart Pole Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Telensa Limited (United Kingdom), Lumca Inc. (Canada), General Electric (United States), Philips Lighting Holding B.v (Netherlands), Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Shangai Sansi technology Co. (China), Sunna Design (France) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Smart Pole is a smart product, which utilizing MPS technologies embedded within steel and aluminium poles made for public safety, anti-theft, crime prevention, anti-terrorism, and other lighting applications. These poles are integrated with the latest technology components with specific features and benefits in battery backup, panic button/emergency assistance, LED lighting, Wi-Fi and more.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Highways and Roads, Railways, Harbors and Public Places) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Telensa Limited (United Kingdom), Lumca Inc. (Canada), General Electric (United States), Philips Lighting Holding B.v (Netherlands), Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Shangai Sansi technology Co. (China), Sunna Design (France), Acuit brands Lighting (Georgia), Neptune Light Inc. (United States), Streetscape International LLC (United Arab Emirates) and Hubbell Incorporated (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Mobile Pro Systems (United States), Cree Inc. (United States) and Zumtobel Group (Austria).

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Smart Pole market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Government of Various Country Are Taking Initiatives Regarding Smart City Projects, Which Creates a Huge Opportunity for Smart Pole Market”. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “In Aug 2018, NDMC Partners Announced Its Partnership With Indus Tower To Install 55 Smart Poles, Where Each Poles Equipped With Wi-Fi Access Points, Smart Light Solution And CCTV Cameras. Additionally, In Oct 2018, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Announced To Select Nokia for Smart Pole Deployment across India to Provide Connectivity and Integrated LED Lighting System, CCTV Cameras, Digital Billboards and Environmental Sensors” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Smart Pole market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Smart Pole has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Components, the sub-segment i.e. Lighting Lamp will boost the Smart Pole market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Services, the sub-segment i.e. Installation will boost the Smart Pole market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Installation, the sub-segment i.e. New Installation will boost the Smart Pole market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

•Rising Concern Regarding Traffic and Road Accidents Promotes

•Rising the Demand of Internet System for Tracking the Direction

Market Trend:

•Smart Poles Equipped With Internet Connectivity Are Surge in Their Demand

Restraints:

•Installation of Smart Pole Is Quite Expensive Which Hamper the Growth of This Market

•Regular Maintenance Is Expected To Immerse In a Market

Opportunities:

•Government of Various Country Are Taking Initiatives Regarding Smart City Projects, Which Creates a Huge Opportunity for Smart Pole Market

Key Target Audience:

Smart Pole Products and Solutions Providers, Smart Pole-Related Service Providers, Governments and Corporate Offices, Smart Pole Consulting Companies and Distributors and Traders

