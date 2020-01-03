Supported Scaffolding Market To 2027 Historical, Current, And Projected Size Of The Market

Supported Scaffolding – A study on a type of temporary platform used for supporting workers and materials at construction sites

Scaffolds are elevated and temporary structures that are used as work platforms by workers at construction sites, and at repair and maintenance works or events

Supported scaffolds are among the most popularly used scaffolds that comprise single or multiple platforms, which are supported with the help of strong load bearing components such as frames, outriggers, poles, and legs.

Exponential growth in construction industry globally is projected to encourage the growth of the global supported scaffolding market

In the coming years, the emerging demand for enhanced ruggedness and anti-corrosion qualities from the work associated with high-rise infrastructure, and maintenance and construction of industrial projects is expected to significantly drive the market

Growing construction of high rise infrastructure expected to drive the global supported scaffolding market

Growing safety concerns of workers and widespread implementation of regulations supporting labor safety have increased the demand for supported scaffolding solutions that are suitable for locations with high wind pressure.

Supported scaffolding manufacturers across the globe are thus focusing on novel solutions that specifically cater to the demand from high rise building construction and maintenance.

Rapidly emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to generate noteworthy demand opportunity for sturdy and enhanced supported scaffolding systems during the forecast period. Some of the prominent projects to drive the market include RAPID (Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development) in Pengerang, Johor, the LRT (Light Rail Transit) 3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia in Klang, Malaysia etc.

Rising demand for new design requirements by contractors to offer significant growth opportunities

Contractors active in the industrial and general building construction and maintenance sector worldwide are avidly looking for design solution support from scaffolding manufacturers and service providers. Burgeoning need for design support is predominantly due to growing safety concerns for projects requiring the scaffolding solution for bearing incidental and live loads of the concrete reinforced structures.

The trend is expected to offer the market a growth opportunity to expand tailor made offerings for such niche projects.

Besides, shifting consumer preferences toward adoption of aluminum support scaffoldings is also projected to contribute to the growth of supported scaffoldings globally

Lack of skilled labor to assemble and dissemble supported scaffolding systems to hinder market growth

Regions with fastest demand at present are facing the severe challenge of shortage of skilled scaffolding service engineers for assembly of the base plate of the scaffolding platforms, guard rails, tow guards, and also in preparation of easy access and exit points.

Safety is the most critical parameter of supported scaffolding solutions, and with such shortage of skilled design engineers, the manufacturers and service providers might fail to meet the expectation of end-users, thus hindering its growth in promising markets.

Asia Pacific to hold leading share of the global supported scaffolding market

In terms of geography, the global supported scaffolding market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America region features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the supported scaffolding market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The supported scaffolding market in South America is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 owing to rapidly growing construction industry. ASEAN countries in the past couple of years have initiated huge construction projects, resulting in increased capitalization on safety concerns of the workers. This in response has made APAC one of the leading markets for supported scaffolding solutions.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by Middle East & Africa and Europe, during the forecast period

Key players operating in the supported scaffolding market

The global supported scaffolding market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market. A few key players operating in the global supported scaffolding market are: