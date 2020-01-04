Triazine Biocide Market is Touching New Level – a Comprehensive Study By Key Players Troy Corporation, Stepan, Clariant, BASF

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Triazine Biocide Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Troy Corporation (United States), Stepan (United States), Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), Luoyang Fansun Chemicals Co., Ltd (China), Chemiteq ltd (United Kingdom), Thor Group (United Kingdom), Dow Chemical (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

The Triazine based Biocide is a highly active bactericide/bacteriostat and fungistat containing Triazine as the active ingredient. It is used to control bacterial/fungal growth or contamination. It provides control of aerobic/sulfate-reducing bacteria and production of acid gases due to bacterial growth. It does not adversely interact with formation fluids, drilling fluids or completion fluids.

Market Drivers:

Increased Water Treatment Process Units

Growing Demand for Paints and Coating

Urbanization and Increased Construction

Market Trend:

Rapid Use of Triazine Biocide for Water Treatments

Restraints:

Increased Resistance of the Bacteria/Fungi

The key Vendors profiled in the report are Troy Corporation (United States), Stepan (United States), Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), Luoyang Fansun Chemicals Co., Ltd (China), Chemiteq ltd (United Kingdom), Thor Group (United Kingdom), Dow Chemical (United States), Ecolab (United States) and Lonza (Switzerland). Additionally, other players that are part of this comprehensive study are Buckman (United States) and Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd (India).

