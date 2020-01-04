Virtual Currency Market is Thriving Worldwide Key Players Bitmain, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, Advanced Micro Device

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Virtual Currency Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (United States), Xilinx (United States), Intel (United States), Advanced Micro Devices (United States), Ripple Labs (United States), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland),, Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Virtual currency or money is unregulated digital money which is printed on a paper or engraved on metal. This virtual currency is allotted and organized by the developers and used by specific virtual communities. Virtual currency exists in the virtual world, these currencies are used to purchase real-world services and goods, but do not have a valid tender. Virtual currency is also called as digital cash. This currency includes some cryptographic calculation. In addition, these offer a convenient way to perform transitions without the involvement of banks and provide worldwide financial integration. Increase in production of malicious software and recognition of virtual currencies by the developed countries drive the market.

The market study is being classified by Type (Bitcoin, Peercoin, Primecoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Dash), by Application (Trading, Remittance and Payment) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (United States), Xilinx (United States), Intel (United States), Advanced Micro Devices (United States), Ripple Labs (United States), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland),, Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (United States) and BitGo (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Binance Holdings (China) and Elliptic (United Kingdom).

The Virtual Currency Ecosystem: 2018-2024 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the Virtual Currency market including latest technologies & innovation, key trends, market drivers, challenges, vertical & market applications along with deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, future roadmap and strategies, value chain and player profiles. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2018 till 2024. The forecasts are segmented by Type (Bitcoin, Peercoin, Primecoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Dash), by Application (Trading, Remittance and Payment) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

On the basis of geography, the market of Virtual Currency has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Software Type, the sub-segment i.e. Mining Platform will boost the Virtual Currency market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Process Type, the sub-segment i.e. Mining will boost the Virtual Currency market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Hardware Type, the sub-segment i.e. Asic will boost the Virtual Currency market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Transparency of Distributed Ledger Technology

Acceptance of Different Economies Globally

Recognition of Virtual Currencies by the Developed Nations

Fluctuations in Monetary Regulations

Growth in Venture Capital Investments

Market Trend:

Increasing Adoption of Gamification and Social Media

Increasing Adoption of Virtual Currency for the Payment

Restraints:

Security Related Matters and Lack of Financial Measures

Do not Have a Valid Tender

Increase in Cyber Threats

Uncertain Regulatory Status

Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Virtual Currency

Opportunities:

Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging and Developed Markets

Acceptance of Virtual Currency across Various Industries

Challenges:

Concern Regarding Security, Privacy, and Control

Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability

In February 2018, AMD launched the EPYC Embedded 3000 series processor and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor that deliver high performance, exceptional integration, and on-chip security. And In December 2017, NVIDIA introduced TITAN V, the world’s most powerful GPU for PC, driven by the world’s most advanced GPU architecture, NVIDIA Volta. TITAN V excels at computational processing for scientific simulation. Its 21.1 billion transistors deliver 110 teraflops of raw horsepower, 9 times that of its predecessor, and extreme energy efficiency.

In July 2014, the New York State Department of Financial Services proposed the most comprehensive regulation of virtual currencies to date commonly referred to as a Bit License. Unlike the US federal regulators, it has gathered input from bitcoin supporters and the financial industry through public hearings and a comment period until October 21, 2014, to customize the rules. The proposal, per NY DFS press release “sought to strike an appropriate balance that helps protect consumers and root out illegal activity”. It has been criticized by smaller companies to favor established institutions, and Chinese bitcoin exchanges have complained that the rules are “overly broad in its application outside the United States”

Key Target Audience:

Cryptocurrency companies, Wallets companies, Cryptocurrency exchanges, Semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, Software solutions providers companies, Banking and finance organizations, E-commerce companies, Research organizations and financial consulting companies, Angel investors, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-up companies and Market research companies

