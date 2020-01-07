Viscosity Index Improvers Market is in huge demand | Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, BASF

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Viscosity Index Improvers’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Lubrizol Corporation (United States)

Chevron Oronite SA (United States)

Infineum International Limited (United Kingdom)

Afton Chemical Corporation (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Ethyl Corporation (United States)

Repsol, S.A. (Spain)

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Shanghai High-Lube Additives (China)

BPT Chemical (Vietnam)

Xingyun Chemical (China)

Viscosity index improvers is polymeric and added to reduce lubricant viscosity changes at high and low temperatures. When viscosity index improvers are added to low-viscosity oils, they effectively thicken the oil as temperature surges. This means the lubricating effect of mineral oils can be prolonged across a wider temperature range. Furthermore, it reduce the dependency of a lubricantâ€™s viscosity to change with either an increase or decrease in temperature and can be used in many different lubricant applications.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Olefin Copolymer Viscosity Improver (OCP), Polymethacrylate Viscosity Index Improver (PMA), Others), Application (Automotive Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Ongoing Technological Advancements in Automotive Sector

Market Growth Drivers: High Growth in Automotive Industry

Increasing Use of Cleaner Fuels

Restraints: Increasing the Oil Drain Interval is Likely to Reduce the Consumption of Engine Oils in Automobiles

Opportunities: Increasing Need for Improvement in Fuel Economy

Challenges: Susceptible to Mechanical Shearing

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

