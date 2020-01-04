What Are the Manufacturers Evolving in the Growth of the Cyber Weapon Market?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Cyber Weapon Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as BAE Systems (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Mandiant (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Cyber weapons are defined as computer software or hardware, which is employed for intelligence, paramilitary as well as military purposes. It includes a special type of computer codes which bypass protective cyber-security technology. In addition, it is widely used to obtain protected information of a targeted system. Rising demand for cyber weapons in aerospace & defense is likely to be a prime driver of the global cyber weapons market.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Requirement by the Private and Government Organizations, Increasing Investment by Organizations to Identify Zero-Day Vulnerabilities, High Demand for Cyber Security in Myriad Sectors and Rise in the Use of Internet Worldwide.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Technology Advancement in Cyber Weapon. Major Players, such as BAE Systems (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Mandiant (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), AVG Technologies (Czech), Avast Software (Czechia), Boeing (United States), Kaspersky Lab (India) and Cisco Systems (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

In June 2017, the Wipro Limited (India) Company has launched a state of cybersecurity report. Hence, it will benefit the increased product portfolio of the company

Regulatory Insights:

In February 2019, the Department of Defense (United States) has enforcement of cyber regulations on contractors in order to protect data. In addition, it provides new guidance and memos to shape up their cybersecurity practices and risk losing business

Market Drivers:

Rising Requirement by the Private and Government Organizations

Increasing Investment by Organizations to Identify Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

High Demand for Cyber Security in Myriad Sectors

Rise in the Use of Internet Worldwide

Market Trend:

Technology Advancement in Cyber Weapon

Restraints:

Growing Threats Associated with Cyber Weapons

Strict Legislations Governing the Creation and Utilization of Cyber Weapons

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and Others

Challenges:

Lack of awareness regarding cyber weapon

