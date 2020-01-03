Why Automobile Fan Market on a Verge to Create Booming Growth Cycle?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Automobile Fan Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as DENSO Corporation (Japan), ebm-papst (Germany), Flexxaire Inc. (Canada), Horton Holding, Inc. (United States), Multi-Wing America Inc. (United States), Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

The Global Automobile Fan market presents a comprehensive analysis of the Automobile Fan market by product type (Engine Cooling Fans, HVAC Cooling Fans, Infotainment Cooling Fans and Seat Ventilation Fans), by end-user/application (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and by geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA) along with country level break-up.

Market Highlights:

Automobile fan provide continuous cooling for engine and electronics components and also provide ventilation. An internal combustion engine works at a very high temperature, due to the combustion of air-fuel mixture. A cooling mechanism is provided by means of a cooling fan in order to control the engine at a normal working temperature. Automotive cooling fans allow the engine to run at optimum temperature irrespective of the operating conditions. Automotive Cooling fans pull or push the air through the radiator in order to cool the antifreeze for keeping the engine temperature within desired limits. In order to maintain the engine temperature, front wheel drive cars usually use electric fans which are controlled by engine computer or a thermostatic switch. The market study is being classified by Type (Engine Cooling Fans, HVAC Cooling Fans, Infotainment Cooling Fans and Seat Ventilation Fans), by Application (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Automobile Fan are DENSO Corporation (Japan), ebm-papst (Germany), Flexxaire Inc. (Canada), Horton Holding, Inc. (United States), Multi-Wing America Inc. (United States), Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Valeo SA (France), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan), Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany), AMETEK Rotron (United States), Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co.Ltd (China) and Johnson Electric (Hong Kong).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Electronic Systems in Vehicles

Rising Demand for High Penetration of Air Conditioning Systems

Increasing Demand of Highly Efficient Engines

Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry

Gaining Popularity in Racing and High Performance Cars

Restraints:

Initial Cost of Electric Fans is more as Compared to Mechanical Counterpart

Geographic Segmentation and Analysis

This section of our report presents a realistic picture of the Global Automobile Fan industry. Investors and manufacturers can easily understand the inherent opportunities and challenges for their products in geographical region of interest.

The regional segmentation covered in this report are:

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

