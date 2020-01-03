Why to Invest in Healthcare Assistive Robot Market?

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Barrett Technology (United States), Cyberdyne (Japan), Ekso Bionics Holdings (United States), GaitTronics (United Kingdom), Hansen Medical (United States), Hocoma (Switzerland) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Health assistive robot is defined as the device which can sense, process sensory information as well as perform actions. The various benefits of using health care assistive robot such as robots tend to make work easier, give accurate results, error-free characteristic, overlooking several operations in numerous healthcare centers, monitoring patient’s activities, among others. High growth can be attributed to an increase in health care spending by numerous government organizations, increased patient awareness about assistive robots and others will play a significant positive impact on healthcare assistive robot market growth over the forecast timeframeThis growth is primarily driven by Increasing Prevalence of Stroke and Neurological Disorders, Increasing Investment in Healthcare and Growing Awareness among People Regarding Innovative and Rising Funding In Healthcare Automation and Robotic Research.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Enhancing the Quality of Life of Patients Admitted to Hospitals and Healthcare Centers. Major Players, such as Barrett Technology (United States), Cyberdyne (Japan), Ekso Bionics Holdings (United States), GaitTronics (United Kingdom), Hansen Medical (United States), Hocoma (Switzerland), HONDA Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Interactive Motion Technologies (United States), Kinova Robotics (Canada), ReWalk Robotics (Israel) and SoftBank Robotics Corp. (Japan) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

According to HTF research team, the Global Healthcare Assistive Robot market will experience significant growth during the forecast period due to potential opportunities lying in the market such as. Some of the important driving forces are “Increasing Prevalence of Stroke and Neurological Disorders, Increasing Investment in Healthcare and Growing Awareness among People Regarding Innovative and Rising Funding In Healthcare Automation and Robotic Research”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Healthcare Assistive Robot market by Type (Surveillance&Security, Humanoid, Rehabilitation and Socially Assistive), by Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Cognitive&MotorSkills, Sports and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, the National Stroke Association (United States) Company has formed an educational partnership with Ekso Bionics (United States) Company. This partnership will increase awareness as well as access concerning advanced stroke rehabilitation exoskeleton technology. And In July 2017, the Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan) Company and Japan’s Tsukuba University (Japan) has developed Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL). It is a powered exoskeleton suit for people with physical disabilities. Therefore, this will, in turn, propel the growth of healthcare assistive robot market

In 2017, the Omnicell Technologies (United States) has launched the XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, which utilizes robotic technology to eliminate manual work. Therefore, this product launched to enable the company to strengthen the health care assistive robot product portfolio

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Stroke and Neurological Disorders

Increasing Investment in Healthcare and Growing Awareness among People Regarding Innovative

Rising Funding In Healthcare Automation and Robotic Research

Market Trend:

Enhancing the Quality of Life of Patients Admitted to Hospitals and Healthcare Centers

Restraints:

Safety Concerns over Robotic Surgery Devices

Opportunities:

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population Worldwide and Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Challenges:

High Cost of Robotic Systems

